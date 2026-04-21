Rays' Veteran Unsurprisingly Seen as Potential Trade Candidate This Season

The Tampa Bay Rays have gotten off to a strong start to the season, but even if they are a contender this year, that doesn’t mean that they won’t potentially move players.

With expectations being mixed for the Rays coming into the year, it was a bit hard to know what to expect from the team. After finishing the 2025 campaign eight games under the .500 mark, they made a plethora of moves this winter to reshape the roster.

Decisions to trade both Shane Baz and Brandon Lowe, while letting Pete Fairbanks walk in free agency. It certainly seemed like the team was focusing a bit more on the future than the 2026 campaign, but they did bring in some veterans in free agency to help.

One of the needs for the team was in the starting rotation to help provide some depth. A bit late in the offseason, they added veteran right-hander Nick Martinez. The veteran certainly filled a need for the team, and he has been good so far for Tampa Bay. However, even though he has performed well, that doesn’t mean that he will be with the team long-term.

David Schoenfield of ESPN recently wrote that the most likely player to be traded by the Rays before the trade deadline is starting pitcher Nick Martinez. Even though the team just signed him, moving him does make sense.

Martinez Makes Sense as Trade Candidate

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Nick Martinez | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Even though Tampa Bay is winning and contending, moving some of their veterans wouldn’t be too much of a surprise. This is a team that is always trying to balance trying to compete and thinking about the future.

Due to the team not having a large payroll, Martinez was actually a bit of a surprising signing, and so was his contract. The right-hander signed a deal worth $13 million for this season and a $20 million mutual option for 2027. If the Rays don’t want to exercise that option, there will be a $4 million buyout.

At Martinez’s age, that buyout will undoubtedly be used next year, and Tampa Bay moving him before having to pay that could happen. So far this year, he has totaled a 0-1 record and 2.45 ERA. With experience in the bullpen as well, Martinez could be a desirable option for playoff contenders if he continues to pitch as he has. Even if the Rays remain in the hunt in the American League, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them move a veteran.