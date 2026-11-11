Rays Wild Hypothetical Trade Proposal Lands Them Reds Star

The Tampa Bay Rays are coming off an incredibly productive 2026 MLB season in which they won 98 games, taking home the American League East crown and AL Pennant.

Alas, their pursuit of the first World Series title in franchise history fell just short, with the Milwaukee Brewers defeating them in five games. With the offseason now officially underway, the front office is getting to work on how to upgrade the roster to get over that final obstacle and win a ring.

Potentially having to replace Nick Martinez, who declined his mutual option to become a free agent, is going to be important. But the No. 1 priority for the franchise will be adding more weapons to the lineup to become a more dangerous team offensively.

They certainly accomplish that feat with this outside-the-box trade proposal put together by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report. He has pitched a swap between the Rays and Cincinnati Reds centered around star shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

Wild trade proposal sends Elly De La Cruz to Rays

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the proposed deal, Tampa Bay would send shortstop Grady Emerson, the No. 1 ranked prospect in their organization and No. 12 in MLB, catcher Caden Bodine, the No. 3 ranked prospect in the organization and No. 41 overall, and right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins.

Normally, this wouldn’t be a proposal anyone would take seriously from the Rays’ perspective. Since their inception, acquiring established stars has not been part of their game plan for roster building; they are normally on the other end of the deal, bringing back younger talent that is more cost-efficient long-term.

De La Cruz certainly doesn’t fit that bill, as he is already in his arbitration years. However, under team control through 2029, when the team could be in a new stadium, coming off a World Series appearance and with new ownership in place, things could certainly be changing in Tampa Bay.

The Reds star would also address a major need: offensive production up the middle. Taylor Walls is a Gold Glove winner at shortstop but offers nothing at the plate. Second base was a platoon between Ben Williamson and Richie Palacios Jr. Center field is where Cedric Mullins started, and he didn’t quite live up to expectations.

Elly De La Cruz would be massive upgrade for Rays offense

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) hits a solo home run in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. The Dodgers won, 4-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A two-time All-Star and one of the most dynamic players in the league, De La Cruz would certainly add the punch that the Rays are looking for in their lineup. Adding him to the trio of Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda, with Chandler Simpson emerging as a contributor as well, would be a lot for opposing pitchers to handle.

De La Cruz has an above-average strikeout rate of 29.2% in his career, but he is also walking more, coming off a career-best 11.3% walk rate. He hits the ball incredibly hard as well, and would be a massive improvement offensively.

Alas, it is hard to envision Tampa Bay parting with three prospects of that caliber, including their No. 1 prospect, for only three seasons of team control of De La Cruz. Unless there are drastic changes to the salary cap that make signing him to a long-term deal feasible for the Rays, a deal of this magnitude still feels unlikely despite the direction of the franchise.