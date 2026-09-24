Rays Will Be Without Injured Starter Shane McClanahan for ALDS

The Tampa Bay Rays have officially clinched the American League East and have the best record in the AL. Now, the team will be looking to get to October healthy and make a lengthy postseason run.

As arguably the biggest surprise in baseball, the Rays have clinched the best record in the league with a few games left to play. Tampa Bay has been able to be the team to beat in the league for most of the season, and they will be hoping to finish what they started.

While the Rays will have to wait to see the eventual winner in the series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, they do know that they will be without one of their key players.

Unfortunately, after being placed on the injured list, the Rays have already ruled out Shane McClanahan for the ALDS, with his left forearm still not being right.

McClanahan Ruled Out for ALDS

LHP Shane McClanahan will not be on the #Rays ALDS roster, Kevin Cash said, but not yet ruled out for potential further rounds. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) September 23, 2026

With the Rays winning the AL East and having the best record in the league, the road to the World Series will be running through Tampa Bay. However, McClanahan being ruled out for the ALDS is not ideal.

The southpaw was able to have a fantastic comeback season, but soreness in the left forearm is never ideal for a left-handed pitcher. However, with McClanahan not being ruled out for the entire postseason, that can be seen as an encouraging sign.

This season, he has totaled a 10-7 record, 3.36 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 118 innings pitched. Considering he hadn’t pitched since 2023 for the Rays, it was a fantastic campaign.

Unfortunately, his absence in what will be the first playoff series for the Rays will be felt. With McClanahan officially being out, Tampa Bay will have the trio of Nick Martinez, Drew Rasmussen, and Freddy Peralta that they will lean on.

With the ALDS being just a five-game series, not having McClanahan in that series won’t be a major blow. However, with him missing as much time as he has now, it could be a bullpen role or as a couple-inning guy going forward.

While the team would have loved to have him at full health for the playoffs, having him at any capacity would be a bonus at this point. The Rays would certainly be better with him on the roster, but they do have the weapons to still make the World Series.