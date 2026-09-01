Rays' Yandy Diaz Has Outside Chance of Reaching Impressive Milestone

The Tampa Bay Rays are coming off a great series against the San Diego Padres and looking to continue their winning ways.

To wrap up the month of August, the team will be facing the New York Mets at home. The Mets have been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball, and this will present the Rays with a great chance of solidifying their spot in the AL.

With their magic number continuing to drop, Tampa Bay will certainly be in the playoffs come October. However, there is still going to be a lot to play for in September.

As a team, securing home-field advantage is going to be the top goal for the team. The Rays have been really good at Tropicana Field this year, and getting to play there will be important.

Furthermore, while the team goals will be the most important, so too will some individual ones. There is no shortage of players who have played well this year, and the final month will be important for Junior Caminero, who seemingly might have an outside shot of winning the AL MVP. However, he isn’t the only slugger who will be hoping for a big month, as designated hitter Yandy Diaz is nearing some impressive milestones as well.

Diaz Has Chance for Impressive Milestone

Aug 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) celebrates a home run during the third inning against San Diego Padres at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being a very good player for the last number of years and one of the best players in franchise history now, Diaz has surprisingly never reached the 100-RBI mark.

With his career-high in RBI coming last season at 83, he will almost certainly set a new career-high with 75 entering Monday’s game against the Mets. At 35 years old now, he is aging like a fine wine and showing no signs of slowing down.

Overall this season, he has slashed .303/.371/.465 with 20 home runs and 75 RBI. It’s been another fantastic campaign, and the decision not to trade him during the offseason has paid off for Tampa Bay.

Now, with the month of September left to go, he’s got an outside chance of reaching the 100-RBI mark. Getting 25 RBI in a month isn’t an easy task, but it is certainly obtainable.

So far this season, his biggest month in terms of RBI was in May with 18. Even if he falls short, 90 RBI and a new career-high seems like a very realistic number to reach.

Overall, it has been another fantastic season for the slugger, and he has been a big reason why the Rays have been so successful. If he is able to reach 100 RBI, it would likely result in Tampa Bay securing the AL.