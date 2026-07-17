Rays Wisely Seen as Possible Landing Sport for SF Giants All-Star

With the Tampa Bay Rays starting up the second half of the season on the road, the team will be continuing to try and remain the one to beat in the American League. However, with the trade deadline approaching, making improvements would be wise.

After some time off for the All-Star break, the Rays are going to be jumping right back into it with a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. While this scheduling might not be ideal for Tampa Bay, they are at least rested heading into the weekend.

The Rays have performed very well against the AL East so far, and with two series in a row on the road against divisional foes, they will be looking to sustain that.

Even though things have been going great, the team does have some areas that they can look to improve. With the trade deadline just a couple of weeks away, there are some targets that make a ton of sense for them.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about All-Stars who could be traded before the deadline. One of them was San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez. He writes about Arraez not only as a player likely to be traded, but the Rays being a team that will be interested.

Arraez Makes Sense for Tampa Bay

Jul 12, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the talented second baseman being an All-Star and the Giants looking to sell, it certainly seems like he could be playing elsewhere sooner rather than later.

Despite the struggles of San Francisco, Arraez is having a fantastic campaign at the plate and has been one of the most successful second basemen in the majors. So far this season, he has slashed .330/.369/.460 with four home runs and 35 RBI.

As arguably the best contact hitter in baseball, Arraez would fit in nicely in Tampa Bay’s lineup. The Rays have a star trio currently of Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz, and Jonathan Aranda.

If Tampa Bay was able to land him, putting him up near the top of the lineup to set the table for these run producers would be ideal. Furthermore, with him being just a rental, the prospect cost for the Rays shouldn’t be too high.

Overall, with it seemingly likely that Arraez could be dealt, Tampa Bay makes a ton of sense as a trade partner. Second base is one of the positions that they haven’t received much from offensively, and the All-Star from San Francisco could help that.