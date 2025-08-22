Tampa Bay Rays Make Pitching Staff Adjustment Amid Losing Streak
The Tampa Bay Rays have recalled right-hander Brian Van Belle from Triple-A Durham while optioning right-hander Joe Boyle back to Durham, the team announced on Friday. Van Belle will wear No. 67.
The move comes after Tampa Bay’s series opening 7-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in which Boyle struggled in his sixth start with the Rays. In four innings, Boyle allowed nine hits, five earned runs and three walks while striking out five.
In 10 games with the Rays this season, Boyle has a 5.40 ERA with 39 strikeouts, 21 walks and 22 earned runs in 36.2 innings pitched.
Originally selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 143rd pick in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, Boyle spent three years in Cincinnati’s minor league system before going to the Athletics in a trade on July 31, 2023. On Dec. 14, 2024, Boyle came to the Rays in a deal that sent Tampa Bay southpaws Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez to the A’s.
The Rays acquired Van Belle in a trade that sent right-hander Zack Littell to the Reds on July 30. Tampa Bay subsequently optioned him to Durham.
During his time with the Bulls, the 28-year-old righty has been effective. In three starts, Van Belle is 3-0 with a 2.04 ERA. Over 17.2 innings of work, Van Belle has struck out 16 batters while allowing 10 hits, four earned runs and two walks.
A product of Miami University, Van Belle went undrafted before signing a minor league contract as a free agent with the Boston Red Sox on June 16, 2020. On June 15, nearly five years after signing with Boston, the Red Sox traded Van Belle to Cincinnati for cash. He spent the next month and a half with the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Reds, before coming to Tampa Bay.
Losers of four straight games, the Rays’ (61-67) chances of pursuing a wild card position in the American League are rapidly slipping. They will look to snap their streak against the Cardinals on Friday at 7:35 p.m. ET. when right-hander Adrian Houser faces St. Louis right-hander Miles Mikolas.