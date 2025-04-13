Why is Shane Baz Not Starting on Sunday For Tampa Bay Rays?
After blowing a late lead on Saturday, the Tampa Bay Rays are looking to take the series from the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon at Steinbrenner Field.
And the Rays are making some changes as they do it, pushing back starting pitcher Shane Baz and giving the game to Joe Boyle. Our Rays on SI reporter notes that Baz is being pushed back because the Rays don't have an off day until April 21. This is a good chance to get some extra rest in.
The 25-year-old Baz has been electric in the early going, posting a 1-0 record with a 1.38 ERA through two starts. He's struck out 16 batters in 13.0 innings. As good as he's been, the organization does have to be careful with him. He made just 14 appearances last season after missing all of 2023 with injury.
As for Boyle, the 25-year-old Missouri native made his major league debut in 2023 and has 16 games of experience under his belt at the major league-level. He's gone 5-6 with a 5.23 ERA in that time period. The Rays acquired him this past offseason from the Athletics in the deal that sent Jeffrey Springs to West Sacramento.
Boyle is armed with a big fastball and has gone 0-1 this season at Triple-A Durham. He's got a 2.25 ERA in his two starts, striking out 10 over 8.0 innings.
The Braves will counter with National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale. He's 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA thus far.
