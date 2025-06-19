Tampa Bay Rays Manager Reflects on Impact of Former ALCS Hero Charlie Morton
TAMPA, Fla.— When Tampa Bay Rays fans watch the game on Thursday night, they will see a familiar face standing on the mound for the opposition.
Baltimore Orioles' right-hander Charlie Morton will toe the rubber in Game four of a four-game set, facing the team he helped lead to the World Series in 2020.
The 41-year-old has played for seven teams across his 18-year career. Of all his big league experiences, his favorite times were with the Rays, per reports.
"That means a lot because he's had quite the career for sure," Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Thursday's game. "We certainly loved and appreciated him.
Morton spent two seasons with the Rays (2019-2020). He threw nine games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and showed up when the team needed him most.
The Rays found themselves with their backs against the wall in the 2020 American League Championship Series after blowing a 3-0 lead to the Houston Astros. Morton received the Game 7 start against Houston— the team he won his first ring with— pitching 5 2/3 innings and allowing just two hits to help lift the Rays to their first American League Pennant since 2008.
The Rays eventually lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"He was such a big-time pitcher for us and a big-time presence in our clubhouse just because of the quality of person he was, he is and continues to be," Cash said.
The Rays are currently 40-33 and will take on the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night at 7:35 p.m. ET.
Related Rays stories
• RAYS STUN ORIOLES WITH RECORD BREAKING COMEBACK: It just didn't matter to the Tampa Bay Rays that they were down eight runs after two innings on Wednesday night. They just went ahead and scored 12 unanswered runs against the Baltimore Orioles, setting a franchise record in a 12-8 win. CLICK HERE
• RAYS INFIELDERS CLOSE IN ON ALL-STAR SELECTIONS: Rays infielders Jonathan Aranda and Brandon Lowe continue to make their case for an All-Star selection as voting enters the final weeks. CLICK HERE
• RAYS CLOSE TO BEING SOLD: Patrick Zalupski has signed a letter of intent to buy the franchise, and former MLB catcher A.J. Pierzynski tells Foul Territory TV that he's been trying to do this for a while. CLICK HERE