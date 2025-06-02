Could Red Sox Solve First Base With AL East Stunner?
June is now here and that means that we are under two months away from the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
It will come and pass on July 31st and unsurprisingly there's been a ton of speculation about who could fit with each team. The Boston Red Sox have been talked about a lot, obviously. Boston has the firepower to get pretty much any trade done it would want, but also has struggled this season so are they going to add? The Red Sox have roughly eight weeks to get themselves in order ahead of the deadline.
The position that has been talked about the most unsurprisingly has been first base. Triston Casas is done for the season. Abraham Toro has been great filling in for him and Kristian Campbell is expected to see some time at the spot too. Will they add someone else?
Newsweek's Andrew Wright floated Boston as one of three potential landing spots for Baltimore Orioles slugger Ryan O'Hearn.
"Boston Red Sox," Wright said. "Boston will need to play better down the stretch to find itself in any sort of position to acquire players at the trade deadline and if it is able to do that, O'Hearn would be a nice fit. The Red Sox rank 27th in Wins Above Average from first basemen this season and O'Hearn's gaudy numbers this season would help that tremendously.
"Boston would likely have to give up a little more than other teams since it is division rivals with the Orioles. It would be well worth it if O'Hearn stays hot and gets the Red Sox back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021."
O'Hearn has been great this season. Entering play on Sunday, he was slashing .333/.420/.542 with nine homers, 21 RBIs, and 25 runs scored in 48 games played. Baltimore has struggled more than Boston, but any trade between division rivals comes at a price. This is just speculation, but it does seem somewhat unlikely.
