Former All-Star Facing Uncertain Future With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are fortunate to have one of the better starting rotations in the American League right now.
The fifth spot in the rotation is currently up for grabs after the demotion of Walker Buehler to the bullpen. Richard Fitts and Kyle Harrison seem to be the most likely options for the rest of the season, although No. 2 prospect Payton Tolle could be an intriguing option as well.
Beyond this spot, the Red Sox's rotation has been lights-out. Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, and Lucas Giolito have led the charge. The Red Sox acquired Dustin May who has shown some flashes so far in his young Boston career.
The trio of Crochet, Bello, and Giolito have carried the load, though. All three are having great seasons. Boston is fortunate to know that Crochet and Bello will be back, no doubt next year. Giolito, on the other hand, is more up in the air right now.
Will the Red Sox find a way to keep one of their top starters around?
The final few weeks of the regular season are going to be very interesting for him. In his contract, there is an option for the 2026 season. If he pitches under 140 innings this season, Boston will have a $14 million club option that seems like a no-brainer. If he reaches 140 or more innings, then that option turns into a $19 million mutual option with a $1.5 million buyout attached to it. Right now, Giolito is at 111 1/3 innings pitched.
So, what will happen with Giolito down the stretch? MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared a column highlighting the various top options to watch out for. When it came to Giolito, he noted that if that 140-inning mark is reached, he could hit the open market.
"Lucas Giolito, RHP, Red Sox," Feinsand said. "Remaining contract: One year, $14 million. Age at start of 2026 season: 31. At the moment, the Red Sox possess a $14 million option on Giolito for 2026, but if he throws another 28 2/3 innings this season, that option will vest into a $19 million mutual option with a $1.5 million buyout. Giolito is having his best season since 2021, going 8-2 with a 3.72 ERA in 20 starts. If he reaches the 140-inning mark, he could decline the mutual option and go back to the open market."
Giolito has been great this year and has constantly talked about how much he loves Boston and pitching for the Red Sox. Either way, it would be great to have him back next year.
More MLB: Red Sox Announce Significant Starting Rotation Update