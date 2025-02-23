Red Sox 25-Year-Old Has Shot At Being Ready For Opening Day
The Boston Red Sox already are dealing with some injuries but it sounds like one of their brightest young players has a shot at being ready for Opening Day.
Boston starter Brayan Bello has been slow to start Sprint Training so far. MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo shared that Bello isn’t throwing bullpens currently, but he hasn’t been ruled out for Opening Day yet.
"Cora on Bello: 'I don’t think in a week (he'll be ready for games). He’s not even throwing bullpens.' Cotillo shared. "Doesn't rule out Opening Day: 'We’ll see how it goes next week.'"
Bello has been dealing with some inflammation in his shoulder throughout Spring Training so far. We should find out more about his status over the next few days.
The Red Sox entered camp with question about whether or not the team would consider a six-man rotation. Boston has a surplus of talented starters right now but it certainly seems like it isn't going to have to make that decision for a bit. It just goes to show why having depth is as important as it is.
Boston wants to make it back to the playoffs in 2025 and that's why it went as big as it did this offseason. The fact that two starters already are dealing with injuries is somewhat concerning, but the Red Sox still should be good. Hopefully, Bello is able to bounce back over the next few days and get up to speed.
