Red Sox Approaching 2 More Difficult Roster Decisions
The Boston Red Sox need some reinforcements right now.
Marcelo Mayer joined the team this past weekend with Alex Bregman going down with his quad injury but the Red Sox are struggling right now and need some more depth. Injuries have significantly impacted the team so far, but two reinforcements are almost back.
MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared that Richard Fitts is expected to make one more rehab start on Tuesday and Romy González is also near a rehab assignment.
"Red Sox starter Richard Fitts is expected to make a second rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Worcester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre," Smith said. "'As of now, he’s scheduled to throw that one,' manager Alex Cora said before Boston’s series finale against the Orioles on Sunday...The Red Sox need a starter for Tuesday in Milwaukee. Nobody in the current rotation would be on regular rest after Saturday’s doubleheader. And so there’s always a possibility Boston could decide to activate Fitts to pitch vs. the Brewers."
González's rehab assignment hasn't been announced, but he's trending in that direction.
"Romy Gonzalez appears to be nearing a rehab assignment. He’s been on the 10-day injured list since May 10 (retroactive to May 8) with a left quad contusion. 'He said he feels better,' Cora said. 'We’re going to let medical make that decision. But the way he’s talking, the way he’s moving, he was like, ‘Man, I think I can play this week.’ But we’ve just gotta go through the medical part of it.'"
The fact that Cora had said that Fitts was going to start on Tuesday "as of now" in the minors on Sunday is interesting because that at least signals that there's a possibility that he returns to the big leagues instead.
González seemingly isn't far away as well.
Right now, Boston needs all of the help it can get. With both Fitts and González just about back, the team seemingly has two more roster decisions coming as well to make room.
