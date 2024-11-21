Red Sox Could Sign $85 Million All-Star If They Miss Out On Juan Soto, Per Insider
Boston Red Sox fans have longed to hear it, and their wish finally seems to be coming true. The Red Sox are preparing to spend like a big-market team again this winter.
Following team president Sam Kennedy's proclamation that Boston would be willing to spend over the competitive balance tax threshold in order to compete for a division title in 2025, the mood is elevated around Red Sox nation. But the question remains: who will the Red Sox pursue?
The obvious answer is New York Yankees superstar outfielder Juan Soto, who has already met with Boston and a half-dozen other teams as he seeks his $600-plus million contract. But if Soto lands elsewhere, the Red Sox may have identified their backup plan.
Right-handed power hitting is something of a roster shortage for the Red Sox these days, especially if 2024 home run leader Tyler O'Neill departs in free agency. But Teoscar Hernández, the All-Star left fielder for the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers, could be the ideal fix.
Recently, Major League Baseball insider Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports named Hernández as a fit for Boston in free agency, noting that the team had shown interest in the free-agent slugger two offseasons in a row.
"Beyond their pursuit of Soto, the Red Sox could be seeking upgrades at second base, left field, the back of the bullpen and possibly the rotation this winter," Dorsey said.
"Which free agents could be a fit for Boston? For one, the team has shown interest in free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández and was interested in the World Series champion last offseason, prior to his signing with L.A."
Hernández, 31, was an All-Star, Silver Slugger, and World Champion this season, smashing a career-high 33 home runs in his lone season in Los Angeles. He's also crushed the ball at Fenway Park in his career, slugging over .600 in 45 career games in Boston with 14 home runs.
Hernández signed a one-year deal in free agency last season, so his contract is tougher to project this time around, because he'll be looking to cash in following his big year. Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicted that the slugger would land a four-year, $85 million deal earlier this week, which is on the high end of projections, but still reasonable.
Simply put, Hernández is a gamer, and he fits in well with the core the Red Sox have assembled. Soto is everyone's top priority, but Hernández is a terrific Plan B.
