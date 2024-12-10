Red Sox Predicted To Outbid Yankees, Others For $255 Million Four-Time All-Star
If the Juan Soto sweepstakes proved anything, it's that the Boston Red Sox have money to spend.
Though the superstar outfielder ultimately chose the biggest offer from the New York Mets, it was eye-opening to see the Red Sox register a 15-year, $700 million bid. It seemed to signal that Boston would be willing to open up their wallets this winter, and frankly, they'll have to.
Bidding wars have been hotly competitive so far, even excluding the once-in-a-generation set of circumstances surrounding Soto. Getting a superstar talent will be tricky, especially with the New York Yankees, Boston's most hated rival, also losing out in the Soto sweepstakes.
One of the biggest names left on the board, and a name the Red Sox and Yankees are both known to be chasing, is four-time All-Star starting pitcher Corbin Burnes. The 30-year-old righty is likely to hit the jackpot in a major way this winter, and the Red Sox have every reason to be the team that pays up for him.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted recently that the Red Sox would sign Burnes, making him the most expensive free agent in franchise history in the process.
"It doesn't hurt that Burnes has some ownage on the Yankees, posting a 1.42 ERA in three career starts against them. A track record like that could only help Boston make a move up the AL East standings," Rymer said.
"(Tim) Kelly has Burnes tabbed for a seven-year, $224 million contract. That would top David Price's $217 million pact from 2015 as the largest free-agent signing in Boston's history, but don't worry. If they were in on Soto, they clearly have more than $224 million to spend."
Burnes has a 2.88 ERA since the start of the 2020 season, spanning 134 starts. He won the National League Cy Young Award in 2021 and has stayed healthy ever since then, which is a rarity and a hugely valuable trait for ace starting pitchers these days.
With fierce competition also on the horizon from the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants, th Red Sox are bound to be in another bidding war. Craig Breslow and the front office will have to act swiftly and decisively, and hopefully, Burnes will envision himself succeeding in Boston.
