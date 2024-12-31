Red Sox Projected As No. 1 Trade Destination For Rival $29 Million Superstar
What would the Boston Red Sox's dream trade target look like?
Well, they need right-handed power, ideally someone who can hit near the top of the lineup, and balance out the entire offense. In other words, they'd look a lot like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Players of Guerrero's caliber don't get traded often--but in today's Major League Baseball, they do get traded. All one has to do is look at Mookie Betts and Juan Soto (twice) for the blueprint.
But the question also remains: Would the Blue Jays even consider trading their superstar first baseman within the division? That kind of mega-blockbuster still hasn't had a parallel in recent years across MLB.
FanSided's Christopher Kline sees the vision for a Red Sox-Guerrero trade, even if it's not the most likely possible outcome of Guerrero's situation. Kline tabbed the Red Sox as the number-one potential trade landing spot for Guerrero in a recent article.
"The Red Sox are loaded with left-handed bats, so Guerrero would go a long way toward rounding out a potent offense," Kline said.
"With Crochet, Walker Buehler, and a healthy Lucas Giolito set to join the rotation in 2025, the Red Sox are starting to build something. Guerrero would be the crown jewel and confirmation that the Red Sox are back in the national consciousness for the foreseeable future."
Guerrero, who is still only entering his age-26 season, has already made four All-Star teams and is coming off the second-best year of his illustrious young career. His .940 OPS ranked third among qualified American League hitters, and he seems to only be getting better.
Trading for Guerrero with one year left on his contract (estimated at $28.8 million, per Spotrac) is certainly a risk. The Red Sox would have to be confident they could win a bidding war, unlike their fate in the case of Juan Soto.
Likely? Not at this point. But within the realm of possible outcomes? Of course.
