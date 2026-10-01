Sonny Gray Puts Red Sox Future in Question With Just 3 Words

Last offseason, the Boston Red Sox entered the offseason looking to find a new No. 2 starter to put in the rotation behind Garrett Crochet.

They ended up finding an ace, instead. That is, of course, righty Sonny Gray. The Red Sox acquired Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals, which left many Boston fans with questions. Gray has been awesome throughout his career, but could he be the No. 2 starter for a team that was hoping to contend? He stepped up and was the Red Sox's No. 1 hurler all year. He finished the season with a 2.72 ERA in 29 starts. Gray took the hill on Wednesday in Game 2 against the New York Yankees in the wild-card series and gave the Red Sox a chance to win by tossing 4 2/3 innings and allowing two runs. The second run wasn't his fault, by any means. Boston took him out and Erik Miller allowed a runner on base to score.

Gray was everything Boston could've asked for in 2026. But will he return? Gray was asked that very question on Wednesday night and had just three words on the matter: "I don't know."

When Sonny Gray was asked if the Red Sox were a destination he'd want to return to...



"I don't know." pic.twitter.com/YBWE1SRZth — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) October 1, 2026

Those are three words with a lot of meaning.

Will Sonny Gray Return?

Aug 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, it's not even guaranteed that Gray will pitch in 2027. He opened the door to potentially hanging up his cleats after the season down the stretch. It's a real question whether Gray will pitch again. On Wednesday night, Crochet talked about the idea, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"I was telling him that a second ago, whatever him and his family decide, it was a joy to watch this year." Crochet said. "I still think he’s got a lot to give the game, but there’s something to be said about going out on your own terms, I suppose. Whatever he ultimately decides, that’ll be something that as a team, we support him on. But it was a pleasure having him here in Boston."

So, that's the first question for Gray to sort out. Then, it's a matter of where, if he does decide to pitch again. Gray has a $30 million mutual option for the 2027 season that is very unlikely to be picked up. Once it's not picked up, he would head to free agency.

For the Red Sox, they should be all over him. Right now, the Red Sox do have a lot of starting pitching, but are loaded with lefties. Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez and Jake Bennett are all left-handed. Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford are all right-handed. We saw throughout the 2026 season that you need as many starters as possible.

Boston dealt with injuries all year, to say the least. Right now, on paper, it may seem like the Red Sox have enough pitching. But someone surely will get hurt. Gray hasn't made fewer than 24 starts in a season since the shortened 2020 campaign. Before that, he last made fewer than 24 starts in 2016. This is a guy who takes the hill every fifth day and dominated for Boston all year.

It's important to note that Gray and Willson Contreras both opened up about the Red Sox's decision to pull the righty early on Wednesday — and the use of analytics in Boston. This was the same night that Gray said "I don't know" when asked if he would consider returning to Boston. There are variables at play here. Boston should do its best to try to bring Gray back, although there is nothing guaranteed.