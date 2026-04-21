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Inside The Red Sox

Bo Bichette Early Returns Show Red Sox Were Right to Pass

The Boston Red Sox certainly made the right call not signing All-Star infielder Bo Bichette.
Patrick McAvoy|
Apr 8, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette (19) fields a ground ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Jorge Barrosa (not pictured) and throws to first base for an out during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette (19) fields a ground ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Jorge Barrosa (not pictured) and throws to first base for an out during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

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Boston Red SoxNew York Mets

While things may not be perfect for the Boston Red Sox right now, it could always be worse.

Boston is 9-13 on the season so far, but has started to turn things around of late. The Red Sox are 5-5 over their last 10, after a 4-8 start to the campaign. Progress, although there's more work to do. Boston specifically needs to be better at second base and third base offensively, there's no denying that fact.

Marcelo Mayer is slashing .182/.258/.291 in 19 games played on the season. Caleb Durbin is slashing .162/.260/.235 in 20 games played. Clearly, the Red Sox need more out of these guys offensively. The two combined to go 3-for-7 on Monday against the Detroit Tigers with two runs scored and a walk. Hopefully, this is a sign of what's to come. But, like we mentioned above, things could always be worse.

Throughout this past offseason, one player who was heavily connected to the Red Sox after Alex Bregman left in free agency was two-time All-Star Bo Bichette. After losing Bregman, Bichette would've been a logical response for the Red Sox. He's 28 years old and is a career .292 hitter. Boston met with Bichette throughout the offseason, but a deal didn't come together. That's for the best, even with both Mayer and Durbin struggling.

The Red Sox Were Smart To Not Sign Bo Bichette

New York Mets designated hitter Bo Bichette
Apr 10, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Bo Bichette (19) runs out a single against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bichette has played in 22 games for the New York Mets so far this season and is slashing .217/.255/.283 with one homer and nine RBIs. He has two errors on the season so far as well over at third base after signing a three-year, $126 million deal with New York.

Imagine if the Red Sox had handed him that deal and then he struggled like he has to kick off the season? Bichette is a great player when he's at his best, but he hasn't been in 2026. Think of all of the negative chatter that there has been around Durbin this season. He's making just under $800K. Imagine if he signed a $126 million contract instead and struggled? The noise would be pretty bad over with the organization.

So, while things aren't perfect with Boston, especially in the infield, it could always be worse and more expensive. It's easy to get caught up in the standings, but Boston has started to play better baseball overall. Soon enough, the club won't be below .500 any longer. It will take some time, but it's not a disaster yet for Boston.

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Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com

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