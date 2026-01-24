Red Sox Insider Fuels Nico Hoerner Trade Buzz With Cubs

The Boston Red Sox aren't going to find the perfect trade that satisfies everyone in the next month. But winning rosters aren't built on perfection.

After losing third baseman Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs on a five-year contract earlier this month, Boston has been sending signals that it prefers youngster Marcelo Mayer at third rather than second base. That's created all sorts of buzz that Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner could be the top trade target for the Sox.

On Saturday, insider Christopher Smith of MassLive amplified that buzz by suggesting that Hoerner could very well be the missing piece Boston is currently seeking.

Is Hoerner the "complete player" Red Sox need?

May 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) completes a double play as Miami Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) slides into second base to end the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Smith didn't report that anything was close between the Red Sox and Cubs, but strongly hinted that the 28-year-old Gold Glover would be the ideal piece to take Boston from a plucky wild-card team to a true contender.

"Losing Bregman to the Cubs in free agency clearly is a blow to the lineup and infield defense," wrote Smith. "It’s also not the end of the world if the Red Sox trade for one more complete player such as Cubs 28-year-old second baseman Nico Hoerner, who has been mentioned in recent trade rumors.

"Hoerner batted .297 and had 17 defensive runs saved in 1,326 innings while winning a Gold Glove at second base last year. He or someone similar is exactly who Breslow should be targeting. ...This current roster would match last year’s 89-win total. One more big move could make them a 93+ win team."

Certainly, the Cubs are under no pressure to trade Hoerner, who was a six-WAR player last year. Doing so would simply be a concession that they weren't likely to extend him before free agency with two nine-figure contracts on the infield already (Bregman and Dansby Swanson), Matt Shaw waiting in the wings to take over the second-base job.

Acquiring one year of Hoerner would undoubtedly be a risk for the Sox. It may be a risk they have to take, though, if the Cubs give them the opportunity to do so for a steep price.

