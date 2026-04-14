Red Sox Demote Hurler With 0.00 ERA to Triple-A Worcester

Reports surfaced on Tuesday morning indicating that the Boston Red Sox are promoting relief pitcher Jack Anderson to the big league club.

Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH reported the news on X on Tuesday morning. But when the reports surfaced, initially, it wasn't clear who he would be replacing on the big league roster for the time being. On Tuesday afternoon, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Tyler Samaniego has been optioned down to Triple-A Worcester to make room for the 26-year-old.

"The Red Sox optioned Tyler Samaniego to Triple-A to clear a spot for Jack Anderson, source confirms," Cotillo wrote.

Samaniego made his big league debut on April 8 against the Milwaukee Brewers and has made three appearances overall this season. He's been a bright spot out of the Red Sox's bullpen this season, despite not making the team out of camp. The 27-year-old lefty has 3 2/3 innings under his belt and has struck out four batters and hasn't allowed a base hit or run yet. He does have three walks, though.

The Red Sox made a bullpen decision on Tuesday

MLB Boston Red Sox pitcher Tyler Samaniego | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It took him just one appearance to make Boston history as he became the first hurler for the club to record the first three outs of his career with strikeouts since Don Aase in 1977.

Boston's bullpen was taxed on Monday with Garrett Crochet failing to get through two innings. Because of that, Jovani Moran went 2 1/3 innings, Ryan Watson went two innings and Samaniego went two innings. With the two innings of work on Monday, Samaniego likely will be down for at least a day or two before getting into another game. That's the biggest reason why this idea of promoting Anderson in his place makes a bit of sense. The Red Sox will be able to use the 26-year-old potentially as soon as Tuesday night.

With the way that Samaniego has thrown the ball this season, this demotion down to Triple-A should be brief. Boston has a day off on Thursday. Arguably, the Red Sox should bring Samaniego back up as soon as they can. The Red Sox Samaniego and Moran are two left-handed options for the team, but both pitched multiple innings on Monday. Danny Coulombe didn't pitch, so expect to see him Tuesday or Wednesday. Plus, the club has Aroldis Chapman, of course. With Anderson, the Red Sox are bringing up another righty.

Soon enough, the Red Sox will need another lefty and Samaniego has pitched well enough to earn another promotion quickly.