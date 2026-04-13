Willson Contreras vs. Pete Alonso: How Red Sox Slugger Compares

First base has been a bit of a black hole for the Boston Red Sox over the last few years, but it finally looks like it has been solved.

Triston Casas looked like the long-term answer for the club. Unfortunately, he played in just 63 games in 2024 and 29 games in 2025. He's working his way back to the field, but unfortunately had another setback and is going to be out for "a while" due to pain in his rib area.

Unlike the last few years, the Red Sox have an answer: Willson Contreras. Boston acquired him from the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason in large part due to the injuries that Casas suffered over the last two years. Rather than being reactive, the Red Sox found an answer and he actually looks like potentially the best first baseman in the American League right now. Contreras has played in 15 games and is slashing .302/.448/.509 with a .957 OPS, three homers and 11 RBIs. He's tied for the Red Sox team lead in both homers and RBIs.

Contreras wasn't the only big-name first baseman connected to Boston this past offseason. In fact, Pete Alonso was in way more rumors connected to Boston than Contreras was. Despite meeting with Alonso, the Red Sox did not land him. Alonso opted to join the Baltimore Orioles in free agency, despite the interest from Boston.

While this is the case, Boston dodged a bullet so far.

Willson Contreras vs. Pete Alonso

Apr 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso Offensive Stats: .190/.288/.293, .581 OPS, one homer, five RBIs, one stolen base, eight walks, three doubles, and five runs scored in 15 games played.

Pete Alonso Defensive Stats: 42nd percentile in fielding run value, 43rd percentile in outs above average, 6th percentile in sprint speed

Willson Contreras Offensive Stats: .302/.448/.509, .957 OPS, three homers, 11 RBIs, zero stolen bases, 11 walks, two doubles, and eight runs scored in 15 games played.

Willson Contreras Defensive Stats: 94th percentile in fielding run value, 97th percentile in outs above average, 24th percentile in sprint speed

The Red Sox slugger is beating the Orioles in the vast majority of categories listed above. Alonso got a five-year, $155 million deal from Baltimore. Contreras has two years left on a five-year, $87.5 million deal with a $20 million club option for 2028. So, Boston got a guy who is playing much better at a fraction of the cost. It certainly looks like Boston lucked out.