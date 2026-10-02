Red Sox's Projected 2027 Opening Day Lineup: Boston Finally Adds Power

The offseason is now here for the Boston Red Sox and they need to find a way to make their lineup more dangerous heading into the 2027 campaign.

Boston has one clear need above all else: power.

This was the case heading into the 2026 season and still is the case heading into the 2027 campaign. But it is a little different now, than last year. Last offseason, the Red Sox had Alex Bregman heading to free agency and needed to find a way to not only replace his production, but add more. Boston ended up adding Willson Contreras, who did a very good job replacing Bregman's bat. But didn't add much power before the campaign. Caleb Durbin was awesome in 2026, but had just 13 home runs, for example. Things are a bit different now because the Red Sox added Adley Rutschman ahead of the trade deadline. A full season of his production will help to ease the offensive troubles. No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias is also knocking on the big league door after hitting 25 home runs in the minors in 2026.

With that being said, here's our projected Opening Day lineup, including one external addition: Seiya Suzuki from the Chicago Cubs.

Roman Anthony, LF Adley Rutschman, C Willson Contreras, 1B Seiya Suzuki, DH Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Wilyer Abreu, RF Franklin Arias, SS Trevor Story, 2B Caleb Durbin, 3B

The Red Sox Need Power

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (27) strikes out in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's break this down.

The top three shouldn't shock. In Game 1 of the wild-card series, these are the three guys Boston rolled with at the top, although Anthony was the designated hitter. He was forced to exit the playoff series early, but there is plenty of time between now and the 2027 season to get healthy again. It cannot be ignored how much of an impact Rutschman can have, if he stays healthy. He's a three-time All-Star, Silver Slugger Award winner and a career .252 hitter with four seasons under his belt with 13 or more homers. Plus, he has two seasons with 19 or more long balls. At Fenway Park, he's going to do well.

At the No. 4 spot, we have the big external addition. Suzuki hit 26 homers and drove in 86 runs in 2026. In 2025, he hit 32 homers and drove in 103 runs. That's the production Boston needs to add. He's a right-handed power bat and has big-time upside. Also, he's arguably going to be less expensive than Randy Arozarena, which is why we rolled with him here.

Boston can afford to sign whoever it wants. Arozarena likely would be more expensive and the Red Sox arguably need to save some cash to try to lock up Rutschman with an extension. Rutschman is 28 years old and is a year away from free agency. Arozarena and Suzuki are two of the top bats heading to the open market and will both be 32 years old when the 2027 season begins. It's good to add, but Boston needs to think about what it does have already as well.

After Suzuki, the biggest change is Arias in the big league starting lineup. Some will question the inclusion of Story here as well. Down the stretch, he showed what he can do to help this team. When healthy, he still can be an elite hitter. He showed that in 2025 and down the stretch this season. Plus, he's under contract for another season before a 2028 club option. He will make $25 million in 2027. Unless the Red Sox find a trade partner, expect to see him in action. Arias could be the future of the shortstop position and could add another high-powered right-handed bat. He hit 25 homers and drove in 91 runs in 2026 down in the minor leagues. His time is coming and it should be on Opening Day.

This lineup is heavy on righties, but with a few lefties on the bench, it could be exactly what Boston needs.