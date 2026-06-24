Five Intriguing Targets for Red Sox at the Trade Deadline
If you take a look around the league, the Boston Red Sox look like a clear potential seller on paper.
It's hard to argue against that idea. Right now, Boston is 32-45 on the season and in last place in the American League East. Somehow, the Red Sox also have the fewest wins in the American League. The Los Angeles Angels are the closest team to Boston with 33 wins. After the Angels, the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers both have 34 wins. Boston isn't in the mix for a playoff spot right now. Instead, the Red Sox are six games out of an American League Wild Card spot.
While this is the case, Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made it clear that he still thinks this team can turn the season around and that a decision hasn't been finalized to sell just yet.
So, if the Red Sox surprise and actually add a piece, who could they target? Here are five players to watch out for.
Isaac Paredes — Houston Astros
Isaac Paredes was connected to the Red Sox this past offseason and he would still make sense now. Caleb Durbin has turned his season around offensively and has been good recently. But the Red Sox have a hole at second base. Trevor Story is on the Injured List, which led Marcelo Mayer to shfit to shortstop. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is on the Injured List right now as well. Paredes could be the right-handed bat Boston needs.
Gleyber Torres — Detroit Tigers
Torres is another intriguing right-handed bat. So far this season, he's batting .280 with four homers in 43 games played. He's a three-time All-Star and could also fill in at second base.
Matt Chapman — San Francisco Giants
Chapman is slashing .243/.329/.384 with seven homers and 42 RBIs in 77 games played. Chapman already has racked up 2.8 wins above replacement. If the Red Sox were to pursue Chapman, it would be as a long-term fit. He still has four years left on his current contract and is owed just over $25 million each season.
Luis Arráez — San Francisco Giants
Arráez may not be a right-handed hitter, but he would be a good addition for Boston. He's batting .321 in 75 games played. Like Torres and Paredes, he would be a very intriguing addition to help improve second base.
Oswald Peraza — Los Angeles Angels
Peraza is 26 years old and has three more seasons of control left. He's slashing .261/.307/.420 with seven homers, 21 RBIs, and nine stolen bases in 72 games played. He isn't as good a fit as someone like Torres or Arráez, but would be an intriguing target.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow patmcavoy