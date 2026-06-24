Five Intriguing Targets for Red Sox at the Trade Deadline

If you take a look around the league, the Boston Red Sox look like a clear potential seller on paper.

It's hard to argue against that idea. Right now, Boston is 32-45 on the season and in last place in the American League East. Somehow, the Red Sox also have the fewest wins in the American League. The Los Angeles Angels are the closest team to Boston with 33 wins. After the Angels, the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers both have 34 wins. Boston isn't in the mix for a playoff spot right now. Instead, the Red Sox are six games out of an American League Wild Card spot.

While this is the case, Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made it clear that he still thinks this team can turn the season around and that a decision hasn't been finalized to sell just yet.

So, if the Red Sox surprise and actually add a piece, who could they target? Here are five players to watch out for.

Isaac Paredes — Houston Astros

Jun 22, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros designated hitter Isaac Paredes (15) hits an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Isaac Paredes was connected to the Red Sox this past offseason and he would still make sense now. Caleb Durbin has turned his season around offensively and has been good recently. But the Red Sox have a hole at second base. Trevor Story is on the Injured List, which led Marcelo Mayer to shfit to shortstop. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is on the Injured List right now as well. Paredes could be the right-handed bat Boston needs.

Gleyber Torres — Detroit Tigers

Jun 13, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) crosses home plate to score the first run of the game against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Torres is another intriguing right-handed bat. So far this season, he's batting .280 with four homers in 43 games played. He's a three-time All-Star and could also fill in at second base.

Matt Chapman — San Francisco Giants

Jun 14, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Matt Chapman (26) runs to the dugout after scoring a run on an RBI single hit by infielder Bryce Eldridge (not pictured) against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Chapman is slashing .243/.329/.384 with seven homers and 42 RBIs in 77 games played. Chapman already has racked up 2.8 wins above replacement. If the Red Sox were to pursue Chapman, it would be as a long-term fit. He still has four years left on his current contract and is owed just over $25 million each season.

Luis Arráez — San Francisco Giants

Jun 17, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) runs the bases after a hit against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Arráez may not be a right-handed hitter, but he would be a good addition for Boston. He's batting .321 in 75 games played. Like Torres and Paredes, he would be a very intriguing addition to help improve second base.

Oswald Peraza — Los Angeles Angels

Jun 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Oswald Peraza against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Peraza is 26 years old and has three more seasons of control left. He's slashing .261/.307/.420 with seven homers, 21 RBIs, and nine stolen bases in 72 games played. He isn't as good a fit as someone like Torres or Arráez, but would be an intriguing target.