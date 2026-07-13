Red Sox's Most Absurd Stat Behind Pre-All-Star Break Surge

The Boston Red Sox somehow are in a position to make a run at a playoff spot this season, despite a horrible few months to kick off the 2026 campaign.

Boston fired Alex Cora and a handful of coaches early on, but the struggles didn't stop. Until about three weeks ago, the Red Sox were among the biggest disappointments in the league this year and were showing no signs of turning things around. Also, it doesn't help that Boston is currently missing guys like Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet, Connelly Early, Ranger Suárez, Trevor Story and Marcelo Mayer, among others.

The Red Sox were written off, but they flipped a switch roughly three weeks ago and are now within a half-game of a playoff spot.

Boston is riding a nine-game winning streak and has won 14 of its last 16 games overall. Now, Boston is 46-48 on the season and right back in the thick of it in the American League. With the Red Sox turning their season around in the standings over the last few weeks, it has completely changed the narrative around the organization. Three weeks ago, all anyone talked about when it came to Boston was which guys could be traded. Now, the conversation is much different. Boston is being talked about as a club that could end up adding. One variable that should add to this idea even more is Boston's run differential this season.

The Red Sox Are Back In The Hunt

Jul 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox general manager Chad Tracy during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the fact that Boston is two games under .500, it actually has a +27 run differential. Somehow, this is the fourth-best mark in the American League. How ridiculous is that? Boston was towards the bottom of the American League standings and yet here things are.

Insane.

The New York Yankees are leading the American League with a +91 run differential. The Chicago White Sox have the second-best run differential in the American League at +35. The Tampa Bay Rays have the third-best run differential at +32. Then, there's the Red Sox at +27.

For a team that has been as beaten up as Boston has, this is certainly a shocking stat at the All-Star break. The Red Sox were 14 games under .500 a few weeks ago. Now, just a few weeks later, Boston has the fourth-best differential in the American League and looks better than expected.

Boston has been unlucky throughout the vast majority of the season, in large part due to injuries. Another shocking stat that should give Red Sox fans hope is the fact that the Red Sox and the Rays (56-38) actually have the same expected win-loss record (50-44), despite Boston being 10 games back in the standings in the American League East.

Finally, things are starting to break Boston's way. Fortunately, it's a 162-game season because we very well could be talking about this team a lot differently by the time the regular season comes to an end.