How Tanner Houck Can Be Game-Changer for Red Sox's Playoff Push

The Boston Red Sox are getting very close to having Tanner Houck as a potential late-season option to help this club as the playoffs approach and that is very positive.

Houck is a former All-Star with a career 3.97 ERA in 113 big league games. He's going to make this bullpen better with his elite offspeed and his ability to give Boston multiple innings of action.

Over the last few weeks, Houck has been talked about a lot as he has progressed in his recovery to the point that he is currently on a minor league rehab assignment. So far, Houck has made two appearances on his rehab assignment. The first came on Sep. 8 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. That day, Houck tossed 2/3 of an inning for Double-A Portland and he allowed one run, but didn't allow a base hit. On Sep. 11, Houck tossed three innings for Double-A Portland and struck out four batters while allowing one run and one base hit.

Houck's getting close to a return and he shared with Zack Cox of the Boston Herald that when he does return, he hopes to help the club as a multi-inning guy, but he's ready for whatever role Boston has for him.

Tanner Hock Is Going To Help The 2026 Red Sox

Worcester’s Tanner Houck faces Buffalo at Polar Park June 18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Three innings out of the pen is a little bit more appealing than just being a one-inning, limited-pitch-count guy,” Houck said to Cox. “So if I can get built up for 40, 50 pitches and help out in any way, then that’s a lot easier role as a Swiss Army knife kind of pitcher. ... I feel completely comfortable. I mean, I’ve done that. In one year, I started, long relief, mid relief, closed. So I’ve kind of checked all the boxes of pitching in high-leverage situations, men on, no one on, starting games. So any role that I can step in and go out there and help this team win, I’m in for it."

When it comes to Houck, arguably the best way to use him would be in that multi-inning role, if he continues to make progress on his rehab assignment and looks like his old self. When Houck is at his best, he has a solid fastball, but an even better sweeper/slider. In 2024, his offspeed run value was in the 97th percentile across baseball. He also has a unique windup that drew comparisons to Chris Sale when he was coming up through Boston's system, only from the right side. That's something that would be helpful in the bullpen to give opposing batters multiple views.

Picture this: imagine if the Red Sox paired Houck with someone like Ranger Suárez. The Red Sox lefty is in the seventh percentile in fastball velocity, and yet his fastball run value is in the 97th percentile. He's a guy who has a fastball that's slower than most, but he keeps batters on their toes by painting the corners with elite command. That's his bread and butter and how he has found success. Imagine if he went six innings in a playoff game and then once he comes out, all of a sudden you have to face the righty Houck and his whip-like motion. Those are two guys who would give opposing completely different viewpoints.

Also, as a guy who can give you multiple innings, it would take some pressure off the bullpen in general. In the playoffs, guys are pulled quick. If Houck is built up to the point where he can give you two or three innings, all of a sudden you have a fallback option if things go awry.

Plus, let's not forget that he will be a fresh arm in general. It's a long season and the Red Sox's relievers have tossed a lot of innings. Getting a guy back who will be fresh and ready to roll, just simply adds firepower in itself.

Now, of course, Boston is going to use him how it sees fit. Maybe that means he comes in with two outs in an inning to face one righty batter one night and then multiple innings another. It's not a perfect science. But Houck is going to bring a unique look to the hill for opposing batters and another much-needed righty to the bullpen.