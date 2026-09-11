Red Sox Starters vs. Royals Look Like an Early Playoff Preview

The Boston Red Sox had a much-needed day off on Thursday and will return to the field on Friday night at Fenway Park.

Boston will welcome the Kansas City Royals to town to kick off what should be a winnable three-game set. The Red Sox enter the series sporting an 80-67 record, while holding the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot. The Royals, on the other hand, have been a disappointment this season. The Royals entered the campaign with hopes of being a playoff team, but they are in last place in the American League Central at 65-82.

The Red Sox are better on paper and certainly need to stack up some wins right now if they want to catch the New York Yankees in the Wild Card standings.

One thing that should work in Boston's favor is the fact that it's rolling out what very well could end up being its rotation for a Wild Card round series, including Sonny Gray, Ranger Suárez and Payton Tolle. The Wild Card round is three games. Last year, the Red Sox faced the Yankees and lost in three games. There are a few weeks left to go in the regular season and it certainly seems like Boston has its rotation lined up in a way to maximize it when the Wild Card gets here.

With that being said, here are Boston's probable starters for the Royals series.

Friday — Sonny Gray

Aug 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston gave Gray some extra rest before his last outing, and it worked out. On Sep. 5, Gray tossed seven shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles and allowed just three base hits while striking out seven batters. When the playoffs get here, he is significantly more likely than not your Game 1 starter. Gray has a 2.69 ERA in 26 starts this season, to go along with a league-leading 17 wins. Gray has simply been excellent in Boston.

Saturday — Ranger Suárez

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been points in the second half of the season when Suárez hasn't quite looked like himself. But he put some of those fears to rest his last time out. On Sep. 4, the lefty tossed seven shutout innings against the Orioles to go along with three strikeouts.

When the playoffs get here, it's a real question whether he would be Boston's No. 2 or No. 3 starter. But his playoff record speaks for itself and he should be the No. 2 guy. He has a 1.48 ERA in the playoffs in 11 appearances, all as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Sunday — Payton Tolle

Sep 6, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tolle has been incredible this season. The rookie has a 3.15 ERA in 25 starts, to go along with 159 strikeouts in 137 innings pitched. He didn't even make the Opening Day roster, and yet here we are. He has been Boston's most consistent starter all season, outside of Gray. The big lefty has ace written all over him.

If the Red Sox enter a playoff series with these three at the top of the rotation, it will be hard for anyone to beat them.