Red Sox Absurdity: Mickey Gasper Actually Has Been Better Than Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Who could've predicted that on Sep. 5, 2026, Boston Red Sox utility man Mickey Gasper would have a higher WAR than Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?

No one.

Gasper has been a feel-good story for the Red Sox this season as the club turned its season around. Injuries impacted the roster and that led to opportunities for guys, including Gasper. He has stepped up, to say the least. Back in April, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy raised some eyebrows by calling Gasper the best pure hitter he has managed in the Red Sox's system.

"I've said this before and I'll reiterate it, and this is my fifth year here ... as far as just pure hitter, he's probably the best one I've managed here," Tracy said.

Gasper has shown why since being recalled on Aug. 17. Since then, Gasper has been the hottest hitter in baseball. In 16 games, Gasper has slashed .378/.525/1.000 with a ridiculous 1.525 OPS, eight homers, 15 RBIs, 11 walks, four doubles and 11 runs scored.

Mickey Gasper Is A Gift That Keeps Giving

Sep 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Mickey Gasper (30) reacts after hitting a home run during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gasper simply won't stop hitting homers. On Friday, the Red Sox took down the Baltimore Orioles, 1-0. That one — you guessed it — was a Gasper homer.

Gasper has played in 50 games overall this season and has 1.3 wins above replacement and eight homers. Guerrero, who landed a 14-year, $500 million deal, has played in 127 games this season and has 1.0 wins above replacement and eight homers.

Mickey Gasper - 8 home runs in last 16 games



Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 8 home runs in 126 games pic.twitter.com/4ibOPNAIm7 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) September 4, 2026

This certainly isn't something you'd ever expect to see, but it's one of the reasons why baseball is the best. In many respects, it's unpredictable. On a given night, any player on a roster can be a hero — or a villain. Plus, you can see insane hot streaks like what we're seeing from Gasper right now. This isn't the case in every professional sport, but it is a beauty of baseball. Gasper has quickly gone from someone at the end of the roster, to a fan favorite in Boston in just a matter of a few months.

Gasper is a 30-year-old who entered the 2026 season with just 58 games of big league action under his belt and a .133 career batting average in that span. Now, he's the hottest hitter in baseball.

MLB OPS leaders since the return of Mickey Gasper on Aug. 17:

1. Mickey Gasper, 1.525

2. Cal Raleigh, 1.275

3. PCA, 1.202

4. Rafael Devers, 1.197

5. Carter Jensen, 1.165

6. Alex Bregman, 1.116 — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) September 5, 2026

We just witnessed potentially the best 16-game stretch by an offensive player in Red Sox history.

Mickey Gasper has the highest OPS by a Red Sox in a 16-game span since 2010. What the hell. pic.twitter.com/NY5RshEcvZ — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) September 4, 2026

Simply put, baseball is the best.