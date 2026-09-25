Red Sox Notes: Yankees Series Clinched, Willson Contreras Status, Game 162 Moved

The Boston Red Sox now know who they will be playing in the first round of the 2026 Major League Baseball postseason.

For the second straight year, Boston will travel to New York to face the Yankees in a wild-card series at Yankee Stadium. Beforehand, there is still action to be played by the Red Sox and things to watch out for.

Here are the biggest stories around the club right now with just a few days to go in the season.

Red Sox-Yankees Series Confirmed

Jun 7, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; General view of an empty, hazy Yankee Stadium before a game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox was rescheduled due to poor air quality. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The signs had been pointing towards a Red Sox-Yankees rematch for weeks, and now it has been confirmed. The Yankees clinched the No. 1 American League wild-card spot and the Red Sox have now clinched the No. 2 spot after beating the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon.

When it comes to New York, superstar slugger Aaron Judge is completely up in the air and is on the Injured List. There have been some rumblings that Giancarlo Stanton is someone who could end up potentially playing a role in the playoffs, though.

Giancarlo Stanton faces Ryan Weathers in live BP: pic.twitter.com/aiy07Dg9RY — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 25, 2026

Regardless, the best rivalry in baseball will have another chapter added next week. The series will begin on Sep. 29 at Yankee Stadium and will be a three-game set with the winner going on to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

Willson Contreras Status

Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) runs the bases during the game between the Rangers and the Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Judge's status is hanging over the Yankees. Contreras' status is hanging over Boston. He is still dealing with the fallout after being hit by a pitch on Sep. 17. On Thursday, he gave a not-so-great update on his health.

"I mean it's frustrating, being honest. I was hoping to swing today. Couldn't swing. I came into my locker, I was tearing up. I'm being honest," Contreras said. "Because that's what we play for. We play to play in October … and it's really frustrating when you're doing the best you can do and you're expecting to heal faster and that doesn't happen."

Fortunately, his X-rays came back negative. But it's a waiting game at this point. Boston's offense has struggled in September and the Red Sox need him back.

Nor'Easter Sox

Sep 27, 2020; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; A general view of the empty stands of Tropicana Field during the final regular season game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Philadelphia Phillies. Mandatory Credit: Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox's final series of the season has been anything but smooth. Initially, the Red Sox were scheduled to play a three-game series at Fenway Park from Friday through Sunday. It was shifted to a doubleheader on Friday with the finale then scheduled for Saturday.

On Friday morning, the time of Game 2 was moved up due to inclement weather expected in the area. Now, the regular season finale has been moved. Boston now will wrap up the season on Sunday at Tropicana Field against the Cubs, per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

A wild turn of events, to say the least.