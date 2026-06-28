Red Sox-Brewers Brayan Bello Trade Idea Is Laughably Bad for Boston

Trade speculation around Major League Baseball is extremely loud right now and is only going to pick up more steam between now and the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Some of the rumors and mock trades and things of that nature are fun and make sense. The trade deadline is an exciting time because you see contenders take on arms races to try to take their team to another level. You also see bad teams add prospects with the hope of turning franchises around. In both cases, there's a lot of excitement, which is why the chatter is so loud around the league.

But not every idea is a good one. The Boston Red Sox have notably struggled all season to this point and are trending towards selling at the moment. There are a handful of guys throughout the roster who could bring solid returns back to Boston if the Red Sox do sell. But, again, not every idea is a good one. For example, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer made a handful of mock trades around the Red Sox including one involving sending Brayan Bello to the Milwaukee Brewers.

"Best Landing Spot: Milwaukee Brewers," Rymer wrote. "Between Quinn Priester last year and Kyle Harrison this year, Craig Breslow has two good reasons to be wary of sending a pitcher to Milwaukee in a sell-low deal. Of course, the flip-side of this equation is why the Brewers are such a fascinating possibility for Brayan Bello.

This Isn't A Deal Boston Should Consider

Worcester’s Brayan Bello pitches against Toledo June 25 at Polar Park. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They're good at fixing pitchers, and Bello's 5.19 ERA in two starts since he was banished to Triple-A only further confirm that he needs fixing. The Brewers might at least need him as a multi-inning fireman out of the bullpen, a role which could mirror that of the left-handed Aaron Ashby. Trade Proposal: Brewers get RHP Brayan Bello, cash; Red Sox get LHP Angel Zerpa, 1B Luke Adams."

Sure, Bello has struggled this season and is down in Triple-A right now. But he is 27 years old and had a 3.35 ERA last season in 29 appearances. Plus, he has three seasons left on his six-year, $55 million deal, plus a 2030 club option. There's no reason to give up on him yet. And, even if the Red Sox did want to trade him, this return would be way too small.

First and foremost, Zerpa is hurt right now. He had Tommy John surgery in May. Beforehand, he had a 6.39 ERA in 12 appearances. He has a 4.13 career MLB ERA in 160 outings and has two seasons left of control. After undergoing Tommy John surgery, the 2027 surely will be impacted for him.

Adams was a 12th-round pick in 2022 and is an intriguing prospect. He has 13 homers this season down in the minors in 35 games. He has gotten most of his playing time at first base, although he can play some third base as well. The Red Sox don't need a first baseman right now with Willson Contreras under contract beyond the 2026 season and Triston Casas working his way back to form with the organization. Adams would be an interesting fit as a righty third base bat if Calen Durbin moved to second base. But a package of him and Zerpa is not worth considering moving Bello.