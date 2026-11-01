Red Sox Bring Back Two Pitchers as Busy Offseason Begins

The Boston Red Sox certainly have been active over the last few days since the Major League Baseball offseason officially kicked off.

Boston traded Nate Eaton to the Athletics and Tsung-Che Cheng to the Detroit Tigers. That's not all, though. The Red Sox have been active down in the minors as well. Earlier in the week, the Red Sox re-signed right-handed pitcher Angel Bastardo. Boston continued from there. On Friday,

Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports reported that Boston re-signed left-handed pitcher Michael Sansone and right-handed pitcher Patrick Halligan.

"The club has also re-signed left-handed pitcher Michael Sansone and right-handed pitcher Patrick Halligan to go along with RHP Angel Bastardo to minor league contracts," Cassell wrote. " The Red Sox have released catcher Juan Montero, who was a fan (and clubhouse) favorite."

Michael Sansone

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sansone is a 26-year-old left-handed hurler who has been in the Red Sox's organization since 2024. He began his professional baseball career with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022 and 2023 out of Fairfield University. In 2026, Sansone pitched in 25 total games across Double-A and Triple-A. With Double-A Portland, Sansone logged a 5.36 ERA and a 45-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

In Triple-A, Sansone had a 6.05 ERA and a 48-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 61 innings pitched. He may not be a big-name prospect at this point, but he's someone who will likely end up being Triple-A depth down in Worcester.

Patrick Halligan

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Halligan is a 27-year-old righty who has pitched in the Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros and the Red Sox's farm systems throughout his professional career to this point.

In 2026, Halligan made 39 total appearances in Double-A and Triple-A. In Double-A, Halligan made 29 appearances, including two starts, and had a 4.29 ERA in 56 2/3 innings of work. He made his way up to Triple-A and logged a 5.66 ERA in 10 bullpen appearances. Like Sansone, he will likely end up as depth at the top of the farm system in Triple-A just in case.

Halligan was drafted by the Kansas City Royals back in 2021 and he hasn't made it up to the big leagues just yet. In 2026, he was just one step away. That could change in 2027. At the very least, he's sticking around with Boston for now on a minor league deal. So far this offseason, Boston isn't moving slowly,