Red Sox Outside-the-Box Lineup Solution No One Is Talking About

The Boston Red Sox need to find an offensive identity this offseason if they want to contend with the likes of the Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers or the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2027.

Boston is right on the cusp of being a World Series contender. Arguably, on paper, the Red Sox should be considered among the top teams in the American League heading into the offseason. But there's room for growth. The Red Sox's rotation and bullpen are in good shape. The lineup is actually in a better place than at this point last year as well, but it can get better. Adding power would be a good direction to go in. Or, taking a page out of the Rays' playbook and turning heavily into getting on base and running would be another path.

One player who could actually in both directions this winter — and is going under the radar — is one-time All-Star Luis Robert Jr.

What About Luis Robert Jr.?

Sep 3, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The current expectation is that the Baltimore Orioles will decline his 2027 option and send him to free agency. If he does become available — which is very likely — Boston should at least consider signing him. Financially, he's going to cost less than the top options out there, like Randy Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki. Robert actually is younger than both Arozarena and Suzuki. Robert is still just 29 years old, whereas Arozarena and Suzuki will both be 32 years old by the time the 2027 season begins.

When it comes to Robert, the biggest question mark looming over him is health. He played in just 61 games in 2026 and hasn't been able to stay healthy since his breakout season in 2023. That year, he showed what he could do, though. In 2023, Robert hit 38 home runs, drove in 80 runs and stole 20 bases. Even with all the injuries, he stole 33 bases in 2025 in 110 games with 14 home runs.

If the Red Sox were to trade Jarren Duran this winter, which is possible. Robert would be someone who could be an option to plug in as a designated hitter. He can still play in the outfield and is good defensively, but having him as a DH would hopefully help to keep him healthy. Regardless of the exact role, he has pop in his bat and is good on the base paths. Plus, he'll be far less expensive than both Arozarena and Suzuki. This winter, he's someone Boston should consider.