Red Sox Sign 24-Year-Old Righty Right After 2026 World Series

The 2026 World Series wrapped up on Wednesday night and the Boston Red Sox didn't waste any time making a move.

On Thursday, Francys Romero of Beisbolfr.com reported that Boston re-signed righty hurler Angel Bastardo.

"Source: Right-hander pitcher Angel Bastardo re-signed with the Boston Red Sox on a minor league deal for 2027, including an MLB Spring Training invite," Romero wrote on X. Bastardo, 24, went 6-1, 4.84 ERA and 73 SO in 54.1 IP with Triple-A Worcester in 2026, averaging 96.2 MPH on his fastball."

The Red Sox Made A Good Move

Mar 15, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Angel Bastardo (99) pitches in the third inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed Romero's report and shared that the righty will be a non-roster invitee to Spring Training. Bastardo is a 24-year-old hurler who gives Boston bullpen depth right on the cusp of the majors.

It was a rollercoaster of a 2026 season for Bastardo, but the upside is there. He was selected in the Major League phase of the 2024 Rule 5 Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays, but missed the entire 2025 campaign. So, in preparation for the 2026 season, the Rule 5 rules applied, meaning he had to be on the Blue Jays' roster or be returned to Boston. Bastardo didn't make the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster and was then sent back to Boston after clearing waivers.

In 2026, the righty returned to the hill for the first time since June 5, 2024 and logged a 4.64 ERA in 40 appearances for Triple-A Worcester. He has a fastball that sits in the high-90s and he'll be another year removed from his injury by the time the 2027 season gets here. This is the type of move that is a no-lose situation.

Before he was selected in the Rule 5 Draft by Toronto, Bastardo was Boston's No. 28-ranked prospect. He has upside and is still just 24 years old. He's back in the organization on a cheap, minor league deal. If he shows out in camp, maybe he could convince the club to give him a shot in the majors. If not, then he'll go back down to Triple-A and could be an option for Boston later in the season, if he pitches well.

You can almost never go wrong with a minor league deal. Boston wasted no time getting one done, and it's a good move. You can never have enough capable bullpen arms. Bastardo is one step away from the majors. His time could come in 2027.