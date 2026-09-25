Red Sox-Cubs Announce Doubleheader Time Change Due to Weather

The Boston Red Sox have three more games in the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season and they certainly aren't going to be easy.

Boston will welcome the Chicago Cubs to town for three games at Fenway Park, depending on how things shake out with the weather. Boston and Chicago both have earned playoff berths, but neither has officially clinched specific seeds yet.

Ar nor'easter is expected to hit Boston, which has already altered the series schedule. Boston will play two games on Friday and there has been a change to Game 2. Due to potential inclement weather in the area, Boston moved up the start time from 6:05 p.m. ET to 5:35 p.m. ET. Boston announced the news on X on Friday morning.

The #RedSox have moved the start time for Game 2 of today’s doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park from 6:05 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. pic.twitter.com/3bu4LNpidO — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 25, 2026

A Wild End To The Season

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, this series is still important for both clubs, despite the fact that both have clinched playoff berths. The Red Sox currently have the No. 2 American League wild-card spot and that's where they very likely will finish, although they technically can drop to No. 3. The Cubs, on the other hand, have far more riding on the series. The National League wild-card race is still completely up in the air. The San Diego Padres are 89-70 on the season with the top spot. The Cubs are 88-71 on the season with the No. 2 spot. The Philadelphia Phillies are 87-72 with the No. 3 spot. Any of these three teams could still nab the top spot — and a home playoff series.

That's why so much has been made about this Red Sox-Cubs series. The series was initially scheduled to be played from Friday through Sunday with a game each day. Then, it shifted to a doubleheader on Friday and is currently scheduled to wrap up on Saturday night due to weather. We've already seen Game 2 on Friday move up, and things are still a bit in flux.

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported on Thursday that it has been "discussed" that a portion of the series could be played in Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field, if need be.

"Moving at least part of this weekend’s Red Sox-Cubs series to Tropicana Field has been discussed by MLB, I’m told, though nothing is finalized. Lots of possibilities in play," Cotillo wrote on X.

For now, what Red Sox fans need to know is that Boston will play a game on Friday starting at 1:05 p.m. ET. Then, the two sides will follow up with Game 2 shortly afterward at 5:35 p.m. ET. As of now, the series will wrap up in Boston on Saturday night, but stay tuned. Things could still shift.