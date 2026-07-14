This Red Sox-Giants Trade for Luis Arráez Would Give Boston the Bat it Needs

The Boston Red Sox are the hottest team in baseball and arguably have put themselves in a position to add this summer, rather than subtract.

The 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline is under three weeks away and will be here on Aug. 3. Right now, Boston has a much-needed break with the All-Star break here. The Red Sox will return to action on July 17 and have 17 games left to go until the deadline. Boston will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, Athletics and the Los Angeles Dodgers before the deadline. A difficult schedule, to say the least, but Boston is just two games under .500 now and could be a force to be reckoned with in the American League, thanks in large part to its pitching.

Between now and the trade deadline, the Red Sox should be looking for power in the middle of the order. But that's easier said than done. If someone like Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets, CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals, or Gleyber Torres of the Detroit Tigers becomes available, they would be easy fits. The same could be said about Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros, who was connected to Boston throughout the offseason before the 2026 season began.

The Red Sox Need to Add Offense

Jul 12, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if the Red Sox don't bring a big-time slugger to town, the obvious answer for the team is finding more offense and one guy the club should be watching is currently a member of the San Francisco Giants and will play in the All-Star Game in second baseman Luis Arráez.

Arráez is a three-time batting champ and has a chance to win his fourth title this season. Arráez is currently batting .330 with an .829 OPS in 91 games played. Only Otto Lopez of the Miami Marlins (.334) is ahead of Arráez right now in batting average.

Red Sox-Giants Luis Arráez Mock Trade

Jul 12, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Red Sox Receive: INF Luis Arráez

Giants Receive: INF Mikey Romero (Red Sox's No. 11 prospect), RHP Gage Ziehl (Red Sox's No. 20 prospect)

In this scenario, the Red Sox trade away a former first-round pick in Romero, plus an intriguing hurler for a few months of Arráez. It's not a crazy mock trade, by any means.

This past offseason, it was a big topic of conversation that Boston was putting a specific focus on defense and run prevention. Arráez has taken his defensive game to another level and is in the 99th percentile in outs above average with 10. In comparison, last year he was in the fourth percentile with -9 outs above average.

If Roman Anthony can return this season, and look like he did last year, he could be the power bat Boston needs. If you add a guy like Arráez towards the top of the order, you're guaranteeing yourself more baserunners and opportunities for guys like Willson Contreras to drive in.

The veteran infielder made it clear that he hopes to stick at second base this season, even if he is traded. For the Red Sox, they have had Anthony Seigler at second base and he has been the spark plug that Boston has needed. One thing that is good about Seigler is that he can play all over the place and is a switch-hitter. Even if the Red Sox added someone like Arráez, you could still find consistent at-bats for Seigler.

All in all, Boston needs more offense and Arráez is someone who should be considered if the club can't go out and add a big-time slugger. If you could go out and get someone like Lindor, this would be a moot point.