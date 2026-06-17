Red Sox Hit Embarrassing 30-Year Low After Blue Jays Loss

The Boston Red Sox are in historically bad waters right now.

After yet another loss on Tuesday, Boston is now 29-41 on the season. The Red Sox are back to being 12 games under .500 and it seems like each time they take a step forward, two more step backwards shortly follow. For example, Boston beat the Texas Rangers in a series at home over the weekend for the first time since April. The Red Sox took the first two games of the series and had momentum, but let it all go. The Red Sox dropped the series finale against the Rangers. Boston had a day off on Monday, but it clearly didn't get the offense going as the club lost on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-1.

It's been the story of the season so far. There has been point when Boston looked like it was just about to get hot, only to fall flat and lose all momentum. After the game on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe shared a stat that will make Boston fans sick. The 2026 Red Sox are the second team in team history since 1967 with fewer than 30 wins in 70 games.

The Red Sox Are On A Brutal Run Right Now

Jun 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Marcelo Mayer (11) reacts after a wild throw during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox lose to the Blue Jays. They are 29-41," Speier wrote. "This year marks the second time since the Impossible Dream season (1967) that they’ve had fewer than 30 wins through 70 games. (They were also 29-41 in 1996)."

It's been 30 years since the Red Sox were last at this level. On the bright side, the 1996 Red Sox turned things around and finished the season with an 85-77 record. But Boston has a whole of work to do to get there.

The talent is there on paper, but Boston just hasn't been able to string anything together. It's shocking, really. On paper, the Red Sox should have one of the best rotations in baseball, one of the better bullpens in baseball, and should be able to get some offense going with pieces like Willson Contreras, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela, among others. They pitch well and play good defense. On paper, the Red Sox should be better than most teams in the American League, and yet they find themselves 12 games under .500.

The Red Sox already fired Alex Cora and a handful of coaches this season and that clearly didn't spark the team. The Philadelphia Phillies fired their manager around the same time as the Red Sox and have gone on a run since and now are 40-33 on the season. Clearly, something is still broken with this Red Sox team that needs fixing.

It's been a tough year. There's still a chunk of time between now and the August trade deadline, but that excuse is going to run out quickly.