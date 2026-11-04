Red Sox Lose 14 Players to Free Agency, Including Slugger Allan Castro

The Boston Red Sox took a bit of a hit down in the minors earlier in the week.

On Monday, free agency officially opened across the league. In the big leagues, Boston has lost guys to the open market, including Sonny Gray and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. But organizations aren't just impacted at the big league level. The Red Sox also lost 14 depth pieces down in the minors to free agency, per Andrew Parker of SoxProspects.com.

"All names that became minor league free agents: Osvaldo Berrios, John Brebbia, Vinny Capra, Allan Castro, Jason Delay, Hobie Harris, Kyle Keller, Sam McWilliams, Tomas Nido, Erik Rivera, Ronald Rosario, Reidis Sena, Devin Sweet, Jeremy Wu-Yelland," Parker wrote.

Let's break some of the bigger names on this list.

Allan Castro

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Allan Castro (94) scores a run during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no denying the fact that Castro is the biggest name here going to the open market. The 23-year-old played in 119 games in Triple-A in 2026 and slashed .252/.325/.397 with 15 home runs, 77 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. Plus, he racked up 18 doubles throughout the campaign. Castro was talked about as a potential 40-man roster option, but Boston ultimately opted against making that move. Now, he's out there for the taking. It would be great if the Red Sox could find a way to bring him back, but it also wouldn't be a shock to see another team scoop him up quickly.

Jeremy Wu-Yelland

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland (95) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wu-Yelland is 27 years old and he was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft. He has been working his way through the Red Sox's farm system, but never made it beyond Double-A. In 2026, he pitched in 23 total games down in the minors and logged a 7.31 ERA in 32 innings pitched. He made 20 appearances in Double-A and three appearances with the FCL Red Sox. In 2025, he was much better. He had a 3.15 ERA in 25 appearances across High-A and Double-A. Unfortunately, that momentum didn't carry over into 2026.

Vinny Capra

Mar 5, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher infielder Vinny Capra (31) throws the ball to first base for an out during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Capra isn't a prospect who hasn't played in the majors before. He's a 30-year-old who is a four-year big league veteran. He joined the Red Sox on a minor league deal and was good last year in Spring Training and he spent the season down in Triple-A. In 110 games, he slashed .269/.367/.409 with 11 home runs and 56 RBIs. It was a bit of a surprise that he never got a shot in the big leagues as injuries popped up.