Sonny Gray's Rumored Price Tag Shouldn't Scare Red Sox Off

The Boston Red Sox made one of the very best moves in baseball for the 2026 season, despite the fact that some fans didn't initially believe in the deal.

While searching for a No. 2 starter last offseason, Boston turned to the St. Louis Cardinals and swung a deal for three-time All-Star Sonny Gray. With the Red Sox searching for another elite starter, some wondered if Gray was better suited for a mid-to-back of the rotation spot, rather than the No. 2 spot for a club with World Series aspirations. He has more than delivered and has been Boston's best starter all season. Gray's going to get Cy Young Award votes and Boston should do what it can to try to keep him in town beyond the 2026 season. If he plays, he'll cost a pretty penny. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that some in the industry believe Gray will get a deal in the range of three years and $75 million — or more — if he continues his career.

"As a free agent, Gray’s renaissance season may position him to receive a lucrative deal that some in the industry expect to match or exceed the three-year, $75 million deal the Rangers gave to Nathan Eovaldi two winters ago," Cotillo wrote. "Interestingly, though, Gray has not committed to pitching again in 2027. In a recent interview with The Boston Globe, Gray said he would retire 'in a heartbeat' if his family signaled that he was wanted back home year-round, even if that meant retiring after the end of this year."

The Red Sox Should Do Everything To Keep Sonny Gray

Sep 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's actually also the same deal that the Cardinals gave Gray before the 2024 season as well. He inked a three-year, $75 million pact that he's currently in the final year of. After the season, Gray has a $30 million mutual option for the 2027 season with a $10 million buyout. If Boston picks up its end of the buyout and Gray opts out, then the buyout would be forfeited.

Gray has pitched well enough in a Red Sox uniform to get paid again — if he keeps pitching. So far this season, he has a 17-5 record, 2.76 ERA and 4.0 wins above replacement in 156 2/3 innings pitched. When it comes to Gray, his age stands out at 36 years old. But it hasn't stopped him yet. The price of pitching has gone up in a big way. A deal with a $25 million annual value, as Cotillo pointed out, would be in the range of guys like Michael King, Sean Manaea, and Eovaldi. It would be just above guys like Aaron Nola, Seth Lugo, Robbie Ray and Luis Severino. Gray has been better than all of these guys so far this season.

When it comes to the Red Sox, there isn't as much pitching depth down in the minors as there once was. Over the last year, Boston has traded guys like Hunter Dobbins, Richard Fitts, Brandon Clarke, Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, among others. Plus, Connelly Early was traded as well.

Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suárez, and Jake Bennett are locks for the 2027 rotation. Johan Oviedo is someone who could play a role. Tanner Houck is another guy who could as well. We've seen all season how impactful injuries are to the rotation. You never have enough arms. A dependable veteran like Gray for the next few years should be a necessity. It's no guarantee that he pitches beyond the 2026 season, but if he does, it should be in a Boston uniform.