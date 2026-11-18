The final piece of one of the most surprising trades in Boston Red Sox history is now gone from the organization. Connor Wong has been designated for assignment after six seasons with the organization.

On Wednesday, Boston acquired veteran backstop Nick Fortes from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for young pitching prospect Angel Roa. To make room on the roster, Boston announced that Wong has been designated for assignment.

"The Red Sox today acquired C Nick Fortes from the Tampa Bay Rays, in exchange for minor league RHP Angel Roa. To make room on the 40-man roster, Boston designated C Connor Wong for assignment," the Red Sox announced.

The #RedSox today acquired C Nick Fortes from the Tampa Bay Rays, in exchange for minor league RHP Angel Roa. To make room on the 40-man roster, Boston designated C Connor Wong for assignment. pic.twitter.com/e6HptTdc1z — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 18, 2026

Connor Wong Has Been DFA'd

Aug 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong (12) enters the dugout to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wong was the final remaining piece of the Mookie Betts trade still with the Red Sox. Boston acquired Wong, outfielder Alex Verdugo and infielder Jeter Downs in exchange for Betts, lefty David Price and cash. At the time, the deal immediately was viewed poorly by Boston fans. Betts was among the very best players in baseball and was coming off a 7.2 WAR season. He was a homegrown superstar and Most Valuable Player and was traded away in large part because he was approaching a big payday.

The Red Sox sent him to Los Angeles and got Wong, Verdugo and Downs as a result. Downs didn't pan out as a prospect and he played in 14 total games in the majors for Boston. Verdugo played in 493 games as a member of the Red Sox and actually was very solid, including a 2.2 WAR season in 2021 in which he batted .289 with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs. Of the pieces that came to Boston in the Betts trade, Verdugo was the best. But there were also dramatic and polarizing moments and his stint ended with him being dealt to the New York Yankees before the 2024 season. Boston got Greg Weissert in the deal.

Wong ended up being the longest-tenured member of the organization with six seasons under his belt. His best season came in 2024 when he slashed .280/.333/.425 with 13 home runs and 52 RBIs. But he never developed into the star that he seemed like as a prospect. Now, his time with the club is coming to an end.

When the Red Sox traded Betts, it was known pretty quickly that Boston lost the deal. The goal was to avoid a big contract, rather than improve the team. All of these years later, the final piece is gone from Boston and Betts is still thriving in Los Angeles.