Over the last year, the Boston Red Sox have made a specific effort to bolster the catcher position. They took another step in that direction on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Boston has struck again and now is acquiring six-year veteran catcher Nick Fortes from the Tampa Bay Rays.

"Trade news: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring catcher Nick Fortes in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote on X.

Takeaways

Aug 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Nick Fortes (40) in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's important to note that Adley Rutschman is going to be Boston's starting backstop and the primary option behind the plate. He's among the top five catchers in baseball. Boston landing Fortes doesn't challenge Rutschman for the top spot on the team. Boston going out and acquiring Fortes clearly lines him up to be the backup, though.

Connor Wong held that role in 2026 and with just a few days to go until the non-tender deadline, is certainly at risk. Frankly, it would be a surprise at this point if the deadline came and went and Wong is still on the roster. This move also isn't a great sign for a significant role for Mickey Gasper, who became a Boston fan favorite in 2026. Jake Bauers is going to be the Red Sox's consistent designated hitter. That's one spot Gasper got playing time. Now Fortes is going to be in line to be the backup catcher, another spot where Gasper could've gotten time.

Boston clearly has been looking to boost the catcher spot. Last year, Wong competed against Matt Thaiss for a spot on the Opening Day roster. This offseason, the Red Sox have now acquired Fortes and signed fellow veteran Riley Adams. This offseason, WEEI's Rob Bradford reported that Boston had interest in backstop Hunter Feduccia ahead of the trade deadline to pair with Rutschman. There were even odd rumors this offseason about the Red Sox having interest in Ryan Jeffers as well this offseason, although he would've been more expensive and profiled closer to a starter than a backup.

Breakdown

Oct 11, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Nick Fortes (40) in preparation against the Cleveland Guardians for the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Boston is trading 17-year-old pitching prospect Angel Roa to Tampa Bay for Fortes. Roa isn't currently a top-30 prospect for Boston and is still so young. He's essentially a lottery ticket.

So, essentially, Boston is trading a prospect who wouldn't have had an impact on the 2027 big league club for an upgrade at the backup catcher spot.

In 2026, Fortes slashed .258/.304/.376 with six home runs, 35 RBIs and 33 runs scored in 109 games played. In comparison, Wong slashed .233/.308/.348 with four home runs and 25 RBIs in 77 games played. Fortes is a better defender. In 2026, he was in the 60th percentile in blocks above average, 55th percentile in caught stealing above average and 63rd percentile in pop time. Wong was in the 51st percentile in blocks above average, 23rd percentile in caught stealing above average, fourth percentile in framing and 23rd percentile in pop time.

So, Boston gave up a low-level prospect for a clear upgrade. Plus, Fortes has two seasons of team control. A quiet, but good move for Boston.