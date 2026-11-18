Have Boston Red Sox fans seen the end of Romy Gonzalez in a Boston uniform?

This is something that very well may be the case and is sure to be sorted out over the next few days. Friday, Nov. 20 is the deadline across Major League Baseball for teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players. Gonzalez fits that description and has two more seasons of team control left right now. He also only played in 19 games in the majors in 2026 and batted .185 after arguably being rushed back from injury too quickly when Boston's offense was stalled. It was a difficult fall from grace after a great 2025 campaign.

He isn't projected to break the bank, by any means. MLB Trade Rumors projected Gonzalez to earn roughly $1.8 million in 2027. The biggest question for Boston when it comes to Gonzalez is simply playing time. Boston has a lot of guys who do similar things. He's someone who can play across the infield and is known as a lefty masher. But he's not the only one on the roster. So, if the Red Sox view him as expendable, then they could technically save a bit of cash by non-tendering him. The Red Sox have just a few more days left to decide and MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo listed Gonzalez as one of four players on the non-tender bubble for Boston.

Will Romy Gonzalez Still Be In Boston In 2027?

Jul 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Romy Gonzalez (23) hits an RBI double against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Romy Gonzalez ($1.8 million) fell down the depth chart in 2026 after a great 2025 and the Red Sox might want to move on (or try to re-sign him to a minor league deal). He’d likely have a robust free agent market as a lefty-masher with versatility," Cotillo wrote.

The Red Sox do have a surplus of infield talent and there's a real chance that Gonzalez wouldn't have a pathway to playing time. In 2025, he was a 2.1 WAR player and batted .305 with nine homers and 53 RBIs, but got a chunk of his playing time at first base when Triston Casas got hurt. Right now, there's no path to first base time any longer, barring a lot of injuries. Willson Contreras is the starter, Jake Bauers is going to be the designated hitter a lot and fill in at first base. If both of these guys got hurt at the same time, Curtis Mead has first base experience. If Contreras, Bauers and Mead all weren't available, Triston Casas would be more of an option over Gonzalez.

At second base, Mead is very likely going to be the Opening Day starter, barring some sort of move. Beyond Mead, Nick Sogard put himself in a position to get playing time, as well as Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Seigler. At shortstop, Trevor Story is currently the guy, but Franklin Arias will be an option at some point. Plus, he can play second base too. Caleb Durbin is the reigning American League Gold Glove Award winner at the hot corner and is Boston's third baseman.

Plus, if the Red Sox hold onto Jahmai Jones, he could simply be the bench bat lefty killer, like he was down the stretch.

While non-tendering Gonzalez wouldn't save much money, with all of the options at Boston's disposal, it does seem like a logical idea.