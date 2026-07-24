Red Sox Pushed for Mike Trout Blockbuster in Past Trade Talks: Report

Trade season is here around Major League Baseball and it has already led to some intriguing rumors around the Boston Red Sox — and a nugget of information about a former target of the organization.

The talk of the league right now is all of the stars who could be on the move in a little over one week before the 2026 MLB trade deadline. A few weeks ago, members of the Red Sox were in this conversation. Aroldis Chapman and Sonny Gray specifically were hot topics around the league as guys who could be on the move. That's not the case any longer. Instead, big-name players have started being connected to the Red Sox now, thanks to their historic 15-game winning streak, including Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto.

The hot stove is on and the deadline is all anyone wants to talk about around the league. On Friday, while talking about guys the Red Sox "have their eyes on," USA Today's Bob Nightengale dropped an intriguing nugget of information in the process and said that Boston made attempts in the past to acquire Mike Trout from the Angels.

The Red Sox Reportedly Pursued Mike Trout In The Past

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) during the first inning for the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Red Sox, who are hunting down the Yankees and the Rays with a 20-3 record since June 25, now plan to be aggressive buyers," Nightengale wrote. "They’ve got plenty of money in the coffers after unloading Rafael Devers last summer, and have no hesitancy acquiring big stars. They made attempts to acquire Angels center fielder Mike Trout in the past, and this time have their eyes on Angels shortstop Zach Neto or shortstop C.J. Abrams from the Washington Nationals."

Nightengale didn't say the Red Sox are going after Trout now. And even if they wanted him, that wouldn't be likely at all. The three players he mentioned that there is some level of interest in are Neto, CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals and Shea Langeliers of the Athletics.

Outside of speculation, there hasn't been much concrete reporting out there connecting Trout to Boston in the past, so it's interesting that Nightengale reported that the Red Sox have tried in the past. Trout has a no-trade clause and hasn't shown any inclination to leave Los Angeles, which is why he hasn't been moved.

Nightengale didn't report exactly when Boston tried to get into the Trout business. Last year, he was relatively healthy and played in 130 games. That would've been a logical time to ask about him, especially seeing how he played in just 29 games in 2024 and 82 games in 2023. If Trout were open to a deal, this would be the year to try. He has played in 84 games already and was an All-Star for the first time since 2023. But Nightengale reported earlier in July that Trout has no interest in being traded.

Over the next week or so, all of the noise will be about guys Boston can go out and try to add. Fortunately, the trade market is a hot topic because if not, this nugget likely wouldn't have come out.

Imagine if the Red Sox could've convinced the Angels to make a move and Trout was open to it? If that happened in the past, we certainly wouldn't be talking about a right-handed problem for the lineup for Boston right now. The 34-year-old is the best player of his generation and will make his way to the Hall of Fame one day. If only the Red Sox could've made this a reality.