Red Sox's 1 Change They Must Make to Save Their Season

The Boston Red Sox's offense was a mess on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees and likely 2026 American League Cy Young Award winner Cam Schlittler.

But, fortunately for Boston, there is a game to be played on Wednesday night and the series isn't over yet. The biggest issue for the Red Sox on Tuesday was their sluggish offense. Now, of course, the bullpen wasn't great either. It allowed eight runs. But the Red Sox's offense didn't do anything. Boston combined to rack up just three base hits and 11 strikeouts. You're not going to win a game like that.

If the Red Sox want to get back into the series, the biggest thing they need to change on Wednesday is discipline at the plate. Simply put, Boston cannot be as jumpy at the plate as it was on Tuesday and expect to win the game. Boston had just one walk in the game. Also, Schlittler set a new career-high with 24 swing-and-misses. There's no denying the fact that Schlittler was outstanding in Game 1. But the Red Sox were swing-happy and weren't patient at the plate.

It's the playoffs. Things aren't getting easier on Wednesday with Fried on the hill. He only had 33 walks in 112 2/3 innings pitched. But the Red Sox need to make him work. New York put just 10 pitchers on its playoff roster and used only three on Tuesday. Boston needs to get into the bullpen and the way to do that is patience at the plate. The Red Sox cannot beat themselves.

The Red Sox Can't Beat Themselves

Sep 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried (54) reacts during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The perfect example of what to do was what Adley Rutschman did in the first inning on Tuesday. He forced Schlittler to throw 10 pitches before ending the at-bat with a single. Rutschman shortened up and fouled off four pitches in a row before the base hit. Afterward, Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu followed up with what not to do. Contreras went down on three pitches, all swinging. Then, Abreu struck out on four pitches. There was one swinging strike, one foul ball and then he struck out looking.

For a second, the momentum was on Boston's side. Schlittler threw 10 pitches to Schlittler and then Boston bailed him out.

The Red Sox can't do that on Wednesday night. To get back into the series, the Red Sox need some patience at the plate, force Fried to throw a lot of pitches, get to the bullpen and do some damage.