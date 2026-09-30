Payton Tolle's Message is Exactly What Red Sox Fans Need Before Game 2

The Boston Red Sox turned to rookie lefty Payton Tolle on Tuesday in Game 1 action against the New York Yankees in the wild-card series.

Despite the loss, Tolle did everything the Red Sox could've asked of him. The 23-year-old tossed 4 2/3 innings against Boston's biggest rival and allowed just one run and walked one batter, while striking out four. Now, of course, it would've been awesome if he could've tossed a complete-game shutout, or something like that. But the rookie, who didn't even make the 2026 Opening Day roster, stepped up and gave the Red Sox a chance to win the game. Unfortunately for Boston, Cam Schlittler shut down Boston's offense and then the bullpen gave it up.

Tolle did his job for the Red Sox on Tuesday night and while there has been a feeling of doom and gloom in the fanbase, that's not the case with the big lefty. In fact, right after Tuesday's loss, he shared a hopeful message for the club.

"I haven't heard the fat lady sing yet, so we're just going to keep going out there. I believe in us. It's going to be fun to watch these guys compete tomorrow," Tolle said.

"I haven't heard the fat lady sing yet, so we're just going to keep going out there. I believe in us. It's going to be fun to watch these guys compete tomorrow."



Payton Tolle was asked about the Red Sox being on the brink of elimination: pic.twitter.com/Xv88xmmMGr — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) September 30, 2026

Payton Tolle Did His Job Plus More

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle (70) reacts during the fifth inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This snippet of a video is the perfect encapsulation of why he has not only taken Red Sox Nation by storm, but has fans all over Major League Baseball. This kid just gets it. Even after pitching in the biggest game of his life — and getting a loss — there was no complaining, or anything of that nature. Again, he did his job and gave Boston a chance to win, but you'll never hear him say that. Instead, the whole focus is on the team and still believing, despite the fact that the club's back is up against the wall.

Think of the 2026 season in general for Boston. It hasn't been easy. On June 25, the Red Sox were among the worst overall teams in baseball and then went on a historic run to pull themselves back into the race. Now, we're talking about a playoff team, rather than a club that missed the big dance entirely.

This belief in one another in the clubhouse and fighting back against adversity is what got the Red Sox to the playoffs in general. Boston didn't make it easy on itself by losing on Tuesday. But it hasn't made anything easy on itself all season. The series isn't over and Tolle is who Boston fans should be listening to, rather than all the negativity on social media. Think back to 2004. Kevin Millar was outspoken about how all the Red Sox needed was a game and he was right. The circumstances are different now, but Tolle has a similar quirky and positive attitude that Millar brought to town.

Don't let the Red Sox win on Wednesday. All it takes is one.