Red Sox's 2027 Outlook Promising Thanks to Adley Rutschman, More

While the Boston Red Sox may no longer be in the 2026 playoffs, there's a lot to like about this club heading into 2027.

At this point last year, the Red Sox were on the outside looking in on the playoffs and also didn't know if Alex Bregman was going to be returning to the organization. Plus, there were questions about Trevor Story's future with the franchise as well. Story stuck around, Bregman left and Boston's offense was the biggest talking point of the offseason because it was lacking. This offseason, there aren't the same massive offensive holes thanks to guys like Adley Rutschman, Curtis Mead, Caleb Durbin, Willson Contreras and even Franklin Arias. The Red Sox don't need to go out and make a handful of additions because of the work they've already done to land guys under control beyond the 2026 campaign.

When it comes to Rutschman, Boston wasn't messing around. The Red Sox acquired him ahead of the trade deadline from the Baltimore Orioles for a haul. On Oct. 1, while discussing the New York Yankees' playoff run, Jon Heyman of The New York Post noted that the Orioles had interest from the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays in Rutschman as well. Thankfully, the Red Sox were the club that was able to get the deal done. Now, he has one more season of control.

The Red Sox Are In A Better Position Right Now

Sep 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) hits a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mead was acquired ahead of the trade deadline and is under team control through the 2030 season. Durbin is under team control through the 2031 season. Contreras is under contract for the 2027 season and has a 2028 club option. Arias hasn't made his big league debut yet. He should play a role in 2027 to help take this offense to another level.

At this point last year, the Red Sox needed more offense and didn't have many options to plug the holes internally. Right now, the Red Sox still need more power. But don't let the early exit from the playoffs fool you. The direction of the Red Sox's offense is significantly more positive right now than it was at this point last year. If the Red Sox could simply add a bit more power at the designated hitter spot, the Red Sox would have the type of lineup to contend for a title.

In the immediate aftermath of any season ending, things are negative. It's easy to focus on that. But, if you're a Red Sox fan, don't lose your hope yet. This team is set up for a much better 2027 campaign, starting with a full season of Rutschman.