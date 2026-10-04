Who Replaces Boston Red Sox's Departing Free Agents?

When free agency opens up this winter, there are just a few current members of the Boston Red Sox that the club is going to have to think about potentially leaving the organization.

Patrick Sandoval and Isiah Kiner-Falefa both are going to be unrestricted free agents and Sonny Gray has a mutual option for the 2027 season that surely won't be picked up. On top of this, Garrett Whitlock has a club option for the 2027 season that is all but certain to be picked up. So, the guys to think about are Gray, Sandoval and Kiner-Falefa. If these three were to leave, how could Boston replace them?

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2) warms up before game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston actually already has a seamless replacement for Kiner-Falefa already: Anthony Seigler. Boston has a handful of guys who do the same thing, like Kiner-Falefa. The Red Sox are loaded with utility infielders that can be used all over the place. When it comes to Kiner-Falefa, he brought solid defense to town and a veteran voice in the clubhouse. The veteran leadership part won't be easy to replicate. But from the perspective of the actual game being played on the field, Seigler would seamlessly replace him.

Sonny Gray/Patrick Sandoval

Sep 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a more intriguing conversation, starting with Gray. He had a 2.72 ERA and a 149-to-46 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 169 innings pitched. He was more than Boston could've even hoped for. But he has a mutual option that isn't likely to be picked up. If he pitches in 2027, it would be awesome if Boston could find a way to keep him in town. The Red Sox have a lot of elite lefties, but there are questions for the club from a right-handed perspective. If Gray isn't back, Boston's top right-handed options are Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford, who all have questions themselves.

On the Sandoval front, the Red Sox would be alright to let him walk. From a lefty perspective, the Red Sox have Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez and Jake Bennett. Even if an injury were to pop up, Boston would be alright.

Down the stretch, Sandoval was important, in large part for eating up innings. But the Red Sox are set with left-handed starting pitchers at this time, at least on paper. There is work to do for Boston this offseason, but this is one area that it is going to be alright in.