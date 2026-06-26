Aroldis Chapman's Potential Haul is Too Much for Red Sox to Pass Up

To sell, or not to sell? That's going to be the question that is front and center on every Boston Red Sox fans' mind between now and the Aug. 3 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Boston is in a complicated spot because it is just five games out of a playoff spot. That sounds way better than the reality. Boston is 13 games below .500 at 33-46. The only reason why Boston is even close to a playoff spot is because the American League has simply been bad. It's just June 26 and there are just four teams above .500 in the American League: New York Yankees (48-32), Tampa Bay Rays (45-33), Chicago White Sox (41-38), and the Cleveland Guardians (42-39). That's horrible. There are 10 teams above .500 in the National League right now.

That's the only saving grace for the Red Sox and why it's even a question whether they will sell or not. If the American League weren't so bad, there would likely already be guys on the trade block. But here we are. When it comes to Boston, it's going to have to weigh whether adding prospects is a better strategy or trying to fight for one of the final playoff spots in a season in which Boston clearly isn't a contender. It's going to be a tough call. One thing that is interesting is that MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo noted on Friday that after speaking to a "veteran scout," the belief is that Boston could get two prospects for closer Aroldis Chapman, including a "top-100 type."

What Could Aroldis Chapman Bring Back?

Jun 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"It’s fair to assume the Red Sox will be keeping a close eye on Chapman’s performance (and health) between now and the deadline because of what’s at stake," Cotillo wrote. "The Cuba native is believed to be the best reliever available and one veteran scout said this week that he expects the Red Sox to be able to get 'two prospects, including a top-100 type and another piece' in a deal for him."

Chapman has a 1.99 ERA in 24 appearances to go along with 15 saves. If he's available, it's hard to argue against him being the best potential reliever on the block. When you have the best option, you set the market. If the price for Chapman is two prospects, including one in the top 100, that would be very interesting for Boston.

Right now, the Red Sox have four prospects on MLB.com's top 100 prospect list: Franklin Arias (No. 10), Anthony Eyanson (No. 67), Kyson Witherspoon (No. 81), and Justin Gonzales (No. 91). There are other guys who could be considered very close. Juan Valera would likely be on the list if he hadn't gotten hurt. Marcus Phillips is another hurler who will likely crack the list at some point.

If the Red Sox could get another prospect of that caliber, plus another prospect on top, it's something Boston needs to consider. Even if the Red Sox can right the ship enough to get back into contention for a playoff spot. Does this team have a chance at winning a World Series? At this moment, no. That could change. But right now, Boston looks like it should be looking for ways to bolster the organization for the 2027 season and beyond, and not 2026. A Chapman trade would do just that.