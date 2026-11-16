Red Sox's Jake Bauers Deal Could Trigger Trade Market for Jarren Duran, More

The Major League Baseball offseason is starting to heat up. Typically a slow process this time of year, the markets are unpredictable ahead of the looming Dec. 2 lockout.

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox made the most impactful move of the offseason so far, signing Jake Bauers to a four-year contract and addressing the lineup's lack of power.

But the Red Sox might not be done. On Sunday morning, The Athletic's Jim Bowden said that Jarren Duran is drawing interest from around the league, and a trade could be imminent. Plus, he revealed some more good news for Boston fans.

Red Sox Trade Chips

Aug 11, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) hits a double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest benefits of the Bauers signing for Boston is the roster flexibility that it gets as a result. Bauers will slot in at DH, and can rotate in at first base as well to give regular starter Willson Contreras the occasional day off.

But for Duran and Masataka Yoshida, the signing could spell an end for their Red Sox tenures.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported on Sunday morning that Duran and Yoshida are likely to be shopped around, as well as Triston Casas. Duran has the most league-wide interest of the trio, and there are a number of teams that are "kicking the tires" on a potential Duran trade.



However, the clearest fit for Duran is across the country, with a team that's had a long-standing interest in the speedy outfielder. The San Diego Padres have been interested in Duran for years, even offering Dylan Cease and top prospect Ethan Salas for Duran in July 2025.



Now, Duran's value isn't nearly as high as it was in 2025, but the Padres' interest remains. They have a hole in the outfield, and a change of scenery could be the exact thing Duran needs to rebound from a poor 2026 season.



Good News for the Red Sox

Sep 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) looks on against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowden also had some good news as it relates to the Red Sox arch-rival New York Yankees. Bowden called the Yankees pursuit of Ryan Jeffers "too expensive," and that they might have to look elsewhere for a catcher to platoon with Austin Wells.

This is good news for the Red Sox on a few levels. The Yankees have been linked to Jeffers for months, going back to a headlong pursuit of the then-Minnesota Twins catcher at the deadline but coming up short. Now, the Yankees seem to be out of the running for the righty hitter.

The Red Sox have also been linked to Jeffers throughout the offseason, with MLB.com's Mark Feinsand even connecting the two sides Sunday morning, calling Jeffers the best fit for the Red Sox among the remaining free agents. But after the Bauers signing, it's hard to see where Jeffers would fall in the Red Sox lineup.