Four Teams Emerge As Red Sox-Jarren Duran Trade Buzz Intensifies

There have been trade rumors swirling for years at this point when it comes to Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. While this is the case, this offseason already feels different.

It's just Nov. 12, but the buzz has been very loud already and has continued to grow throughout the week with the General Manager Meetings here. On Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe shared a column breaking down Duran's standing with the team. In the process, he cited three different anonymous evaluators who all had the same message: Duran is available.

On Thursday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon also touched on Duran and mentioned four teams as potential options.

"The San Diego Padres have long had interest in Duran," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "The Seattle Mariners also could show interest but probably will aim higher in their quest to replace Randy Arozarena. The Arizona Diamondbacks, short on left-handed hitters, are another potential fit. Ditto for the Chicago Cubs, who face the losses of free-agent outfielders Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ but might want Duran if he is non-tendered."

Let's unpack this report and pick the best — and worst — potential landing spot.

Best Landing Spot: Arizona Diamondbacks

Apr 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A detailed view of an Arizona Diamondbacks hat at the game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duran is a player with all of the talent in the world, but his trade value has plummeted after a bad 2026 season. The Diamondbacks have a player of their own who is a questionable trade candidate after a tricky 2026 season: Ketel Marte. MLB.com's Steve Gilbert noted that the expectation is that the Diamondbacks will at least look into the possibility of flipping Marte again this offseason after considering a move last offseason. Now, of course, a one-for-one deal is not realistic. But if the Diamondbacks are intrigued by Duran, why not place a call and see if a package led by him and a prospect could get Arizona's attention?

If the Red Sox could land Marte, he would slide into second base and Curtis Mead could shift to designated hitter. In that scenario, Boston's lineup would be in an excellent place.

Worst Landing Spot: Seattle Mariners

May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox are going to be contenders in the American League in 2027. They already look elite on paper, although there is room for growth. The Mariners are a team that struggled in 2026, but made it to the American League Championship Series in 2025. If the Red Sox were to trade Duran and then return to form, the Mariners are a team that could be a threat to Boston next year.