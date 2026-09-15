Red Sox’s Kutter Crawford May Be Closer to Returning Than Expected

Over the last few weeks, the Boston Red Sox have gotten positive updates left and right about injured starting pitchers.

First and foremost, Garrett Crochet has been throwing and is trending towards a late-season return in Boston's bullpen, barring a setback. Tanner Houck has been on a minor league rehab assignment and is trending up. Plus, the current expectation is that Johan Oviedo is nearing a minor league rehab assignment as well. Now, it sounds like another hurler is trending up as well. On Tuesday, Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports reported that there have been "some rumblings" that Kutter Crawford could join Triple-A Worcester throughout the week as well.

"And there are some rumblings that Kutter Crawford could be in Worcester this week, too," Cassell wrote. "The 30-year-old righty has been sidelined since March with right wrist and forearm issues and made one rehab stint with Worcester on April 11 before being shut down again. Crawford hasn’t been confirmed yet whether he will pitch in Worcester."

Kutter Crawford Is Trending Up

Sep 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Kutter Crawford (50) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

How about that?

Crawford hasn't been talked about in a long time. Now, it seems like the righty could potentially be in Worcester this week. Things move quickly in baseball, to say the least.

Crawford missed the entire 2025 season and he was trending up at one point early in the 2026 season and even went on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester, although he suffered a setback and has been on the shelf ever since.

Now, of course, this doesn't guarantee that he will help the Red Sox before the 2026 season comes to a close. In fact, it arguably would be surprising to see him on the Red Sox's roster before the season comes to a close. Crawford's last appearance in a game was on April 11, 2026 with Worcester. When he does take the mound again, he's going to have to build up and get the rust off. The regular season will end for the Red Sox in just 12 days, as of writing, on Sep. 27. That's not a lot of time to begin a rehab assignment for the first time in five months and return to the majors with the playoffs looming.

But it's still good news in general for Boston. What if Crawford does pitch this week for Triple-A Worcester and looks like a game-changer? Maybe, he could surprise. Even if he doesn't, he's under team control for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. If the Red Sox could enter Spring Training with Crawford as a legit candidte for either the rotation — or even the bullpen — that makes the team better. Or, if he proves he's healthy, maybe he could even be an intriguing trade chip this winter.

All in all, hearing that one of the Red Sox's hurlers are trending up after missing so much time is positive in itself.