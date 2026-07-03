Red Sox-Willson Contreras Isn't Worth Boston's Attention

As of writing, the Boston Red Sox are certainly not where they want to be.

Boston is 37-48 on the season and lost two straight games against the Washington Nationals before a day off on Thursday. The Red Sox will kick off a three-game set on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

There is exactly one month to go until the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline. This next month is going to be critical for the future of the Red Sox. Do they sell off veterans, despite the high expectations coming into the season? Or, do they try to make a run? The decision that Boston makes over the next month will impact the club beyond the 2026 season, of course.

Most of the names that have been thrown around as trade chips aren't guaranteed to be in Boston beyond the 2026 season, like Aroldis Chapman and Sonny Gray. But Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put together a mock trade with a guy who is under contract beyond the 2026 season, that Boston shouldn't consider.

The Red Sox Shouldn't Trade Willson Contreras

Jun 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) argues with umpire Nic Lentz after being ejected from a game against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Trade: Miami Marlins acquire 1B Willson Contreras from Boston Red Sox for IF Starlyn Caba and LHP Nate Payne," Miller wrote. "There's nothing close to a 2025 Eugenio Suárez—two-month rental in the mix to lead the majors in home runs—on this year's trade block. In fact, it's hard to see anyone currently in the top 20 in home runs getting dealt this summer, unless the Rockies are going to move Hunter Goodman with three years of control remaining. (More on that shortly.)

"Willson Contreras is likely to be the cream of the crop in that department, with 18 home runs and two years of team control left on his contract with a team that is 11 games under .500. Wouldn't it be fun if Miami was the team who made it happen?"

Contreras has been the brightest spot for the Red Sox's lineup and he's under contract for the 2027 season with a club option for 2028. The Red Sox have been searching for a right-handed bat and Contreras is the solution. He's also the heart and soul of the Red Sox right now. He's the veteran leader the club needs, so moving him this summer would arguably be a disaster.

This return from Miami isn't terrible, but trading Contreras would be a clear sign of giving up on the 2026 season. Arguably, that shouldn't be in the cards.