Red Sox Score Major Win With Full Jake Bauers' Contract Details

The Boston Red Sox have been desperately searching for a new slugger and found one on Friday in the form of former Milwaukee Brewers first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers.

Bauers, who is coming off a season in which he hit 26 home runs and drove in 86 runs, agreed to terms on a four-year deal with the Red Sox on Friday worth $58 million, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal in general is a win for Boston. The Red Sox landed the reigning National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player who is coming off a World Series win and can help plug a real hole in the lineup. The perception of the deal was immediately positive, but it looks even better now with the full details reported by The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. The fact that the deal is front-loaded arguably minimizes long-term risk.

"The four-year, $58M deal for Bauers breaks down as: 2027 - $16M, 2028 - $16M, 2029 - $15M, 2030 - $11M," Speier wrote. "He’s scheduled to undergo a physical next week to finalize the deal."

The Red Sox Made A Great Move

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) speaks in a press conference before game three of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Bauers, there is only one big question mark. Can he build off his 2026 breakout and carry it into 2027 and beyond? He was a 3.3 WAR player in 2026. Beforehand, he had never finished a season with more than 0.6 wins above replacement.

Bauers' advanced metrics in 2026 look like a guy who has found another level. There have been plenty of players who have broken out late. It's not as if Bauers is 35 years old. He's just 31 years old and won't turn 32 years old until October.

The value of Bauers' deal is great. One WAR typically is worth around $8 million in total value. Even if he doesn't live up to his 2026 campaign, a 2 WAR season would be right in line with him making $16 million in 2027. Four years sounds like a long time. But the first two seasons, in which he would seemingly be at his best on paper, are the highest value. By the end of the deal, Bauers will make $11 million in year four, which wouldn't be back-breaking, even if he can't hit any longer.

Think of how the club is built right now. Boston has two big contracts that haven't aged well at all in Trevor Story and Masataka Yoshida. Story's deal was back-loaded. He made $20 million at the beginning and will make $25 million in 2027. Yoshida made just over $15 million in the first year of his deal and has been making over $18 million each year since.

With Bauers, the Red Sox are getting the two most expensive years out of the way early when he is more likely to live up to the value anyway. Even if things fall apart toward the end of the deal, the numbers aren't back-breaking. Which is better than how they handled Story and Yoshida.